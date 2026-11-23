Defense, defense, and more defense. The New York Giants solidified their identity in Sunday's 23-18 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, built on relentless pressure and clutch secondary play.

The offense requires significant adjustments, and the Jags certainly did their part to help Big Blue secure this outcome, but NFL fans should have newfound respect for this team.

While a controversial no-touchdown call will understandably generate a ton of headlines, New York rattled an MVP candidate and made a title contender look pedestrian for much of the game.

Dennard Wilson crafted a brilliant blueprint, and a Carter-led defense executed it excellently. We are giving the unit its due in this edition of winners and losers.

Winners

OLB Abdul Carter

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) reacts with head coach John Harbaugh after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Abdul Carter underwhelms at the line of scrimmage, criticism tends to get quite loud. That is bound to happen when a player is outspoken and asks to wear Lawrence Taylor's jersey number as a rookie. But when the noise turns up, he usually responds.

The conversations surrounding the stellar second-year outside linebacker will carry a much different tune heading into Week 12. Carter has left a sizable imprint on almost every game he's played this season, but his sack numbers have been lacking. On Sunday, he recorded two sacks on Trevor Lawrence and was a constant pest.

The 23-year-old expertly evaded offensive linemen, using subtle movement and eye-opening explosiveness to smash through Jacksonville's wall of protection. He recorded 12 quarterback pressures , and frequently disrupted the Jaguars' timing.

Carter's value transcends the box score. He draws holding penalties and forces play-callers to abandon their game plan. Carter ascended to his best form on Sunday.

CB Paulson Adebo

Redemption has defined the 2026 Giants, especially their cornerback room. Greg Newsome and Deonte Banks have dramatically boosted their standing, but as they rose, Paulson Adebo fell. The much-maligned 2025 free-agent signing reminded everyone why he was once trusted as the team's No. 1 cornerback.

Adebo performed at an elite level in the fourth quarter, recording an interception that led to a crucial field goal and making several other positive plays. He finished with one pick and four passes defended, while allowing just one reception for 23 yards .

It is good to know that Adebo can lock down wide receivers on a given day, because Newsome exited early with an ankle issue. Following an injury-marred and largely unproductive first couple of months, Adebo, a former third-round draft pick, could be poised for a memorable conclusion to 2026.

CB Deonte Banks

Amid concerns that he was backsliding, Deonte Banks returned to being a game-changer. He stayed ready and punished Lawrence for an ill-advised pass, snagging a first-quarter interception that set up a 53-yard Dominic Zvada field goal.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft added three passes defended and posted six total tackles. How a CB responds after a humbling two-game stretch says a lot about his growth.

Message received, loud and clear.

DT D.J. Reader

Giants fans were not just worried about run defense when Dexter Lawrence forced his way off the team. They understood the invaluable versatility that Lawrence brought to the defensive line. Well, his replacement is doing a pretty good job of filling that dual role in the trenches.

D.J. Reader thrived as a pass rusher, registering a thunderous sack that ultimately kept the Jaguars out of the end zone on their opening drive. He got another QB hit later on and finished with four tackles.

Reader is the free-agent heist that keeps on giving.

S Ar'Darius Washington

The veteran safety who went undrafted in 2021 always seems to be in the thick of the action. Ar'Darius Washington makes tackles, records multiple pass breakups, and moves with infectious energy.

He epitomizes what this team has become. Those who run a high motor and avoid needless mistakes will thrive on this defense. It is no mystery why his snap count has increased so sharply in just a month.

DC Dennard Wilson

Defense is the theme of this edition, so it is only right to wrap up our winners with the Giants' defensive coordinator.

Dennard Wilson disarmed one of the NFL's top offenses in the first half, and he pressed the right buttons when things got tight late. His diverse packages , which utilize players in a variety of ways, perfectly encapsulate where the league is going.

Wilson is what organizations want in a modern-day DC, and if Big Blue keeps producing these results, he will be a sought-after head coaching candidate.

Losers

C Bryan Hudson

The Giants have found a clear upgrade at center in Bryan Hudson, but the third-year undrafted offensive lineman still has his flaws. They showed up in Week 11.

Hudson surrendered five pressures (four hurries and one hit) in 70 snaps . He also drew an unsportsmanlike penalty after a late hit. He cannot make such mistakes moving forward, as several challenging matchups await.

QB J.J. McCarthy

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) tucks the ball to run during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the 23-year-old quarterback faced plenty of pressure throughout the day, he left points and yards on the board with several missed throws.

McCarthy, who made a touchdown-saving play when he chased down Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson after Johnson recovered a late third-quarter Cam Skattebo fumble, completed 18 of 38 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown pass to Malik Nabers.

He showed off his legs a few times, but it was an overall uneven showing.

LB Micah McFadden

Give the man credit. Micah McFadden moved with high intensity and positioned himself to make big plays against Jacksonville. But he could not finish.

The fifth-year linebacker couldn't bring down Trevor Lawrence and posted a whopping six missed tackles .

Hustle is important, but so is fundamental soundness.

RB Cam Skattebo

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after running for a game securing first down during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, Cam Skattebo helped to clinch the victory with two five-yard runs, joining Malachi Fields in lighting a much-needed offensive spark at the most critical juncture. But one heroic moment doesn't let him off the hook for his earlier missteps.

The perennially amped-up running back mustered only 34 yards on 14 carries and committed what should have been a game-changing fumble with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

If not for the Giants' defense, the Jaguars would have gained crucial momentum and possibly stolen the win.

Skattebo also gets docked for breaking his no more backflips pledge just days after saying he would. Even on a day with brutal lows, though, he still shined in the end, and did so like only he knows how.

The Game Officials

The scouting report on the Craig Wrolstad-led officiating crew wasn't very encouraging, as they were one of the most flag-happy crews in the league this season. True to form, they didn't disappoint in this one, tossing 14 flags that went for 107 yards (one flag was declined), t he most flags thrown in any Week 11 game.

But it wasn't so much the number of flags they threw as it was the three flags that were thrown and then later picked up.

Then there was the matter of a couple of controversial calls, including the Parker Washington no-touchdown call that went in the Giants' favor. We wouldn't be shocked if Wrolstad's crew gets low grades from the league when they're evaluated this week.

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