Harbaugh Says Giants Are “Open for Any Call”

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is on a nonstop mission to keep the roster competitive as the team chases the NFC East title.

To that end, he confirmed he’s not afraid to call people around the league who might be in a position to do business with the Giants, even if that person is a team owner, as he did with Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk.

“I left a message because you’re turning over every stone, going to try everything,” he said on Monday after the team went through a light practice. “I’ll put it out there: We’re open for any call. Anybody who wants to call us or call anybody, call.”

Harbaugh drew criticism from national talking heads for reaching out to Strunk, adding that he didn’t speak with her but left her a message.

He insisted there are no rules specifying who can talk to whom in the league, noting that he knows all the owners. Giants general manager Joe Schoen, meanwhile, knows the general managers.

Together, they aim to find talent that fits the team in both the short and long term.

“We’re not part of any secret society oath that says you can only talk to somebody,” he said.

“We’re not in that. We didn’t get memoed on that. We’re not in that agreement. So, as I said, anybody can call us. We won’t be adhering to that particular agreement.”

Eye on the Prize

There’s no telling at this point if the Giants’ aggressiveness in searching for roster upgrades will pay off, but Harbaugh said the plan is to stay proactive.

But that comes with a caveat: The goal is not only to find good players but to find players who fit what the Giants have been building under Harbaugh.

“That’s always the goal. Easier said than done. And it’s hard to find players that can make you better, because we have good players,” he said.

“So, it’s got to be something that is a need, that fits your financial profile, that fits your price tag. I mean, it’s not like we have a bunch of draft picks either. We’re not loaded with 12 or 13 draft picks, so we don’t have draft capital to burn. We don’t. So, we have to be smart shoppers that way.”

With the Giants’ 2027 draft picks dwindling, Harbaugh did not rule out dipping into the team’s 2028 draft capital to make a deal that, again, would have to meet certain criteria.

“For me, it wouldn’t want to be a one-on-one kind of thing. You want to have a short-term and a long-term win if you’re going to do it with draft capital,” he said.

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