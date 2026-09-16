Giants Are Getting Their Smashmouth Identity Back, Says Henry Hynoski

The New York Giants ' first touchdown of the season was a very simple play, yet it signified an important point - they are determined to batter the opposition with their running game.

Cam Skattebo's 3-yard touchdown run around the left side capped off the offense's opening drive and gave the Giants a 7-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys, the initial salvo in a 28-20 victory at MetLife Stadium. A short gain, yes, but it was run with precision, purpose and a determination that the play was not going to be stopped.

Super Bowl XLVI champion fullback Henry Hynoski reached the top of the mountain as a rookie and spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Giants, who regularly deployed a fullback in each of their five NFC championship campaigns on their way to capturing four Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Hynoski said he thoroughly enjoyed watching fullback Patrick Ricard leave the strongside of the formation on the right side to flip over and wipe out a blitzing DeMarvion Overshown, sealing that third of the field and sending the edge rusher backwards five yards into the end zone.

Tight end Isaiah Likely, who was following Ricard on the play, could not find anyone else to block as Skattebo sauntered behind him and into the end zone.

Dec 28, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants fullback Henry Hynoski (45) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's something and I'm really happy for him. I'm happy for the organization," Hynoski said regarding the Giants' signing of Ricard to fortify their new ground attack.

"This is what we needed to do. This is what the Giants do and you know that. We rely on the run game. We finish games with the run game.

"When we stopped using a true, traditional pure-bred fullback we lost our identity ... and we're getting that identity back now. We're not messing around," he said.

"We're smashmouth. We're going to go downhill and you're going to get hit in the mouth and you're going to feel it every time we come at you. That's absolutely what it takes to win football games and take it to the next level in this league."

Head coach John Harbaugh made it a priority to bring Ricard with him, wanting to bring a potent rushing attack to the Giants after he used the 300-pound fullback as the foundation of his ground-and-pound blueprint with the Baltimore Ravens.

Will the Giants' forceful style of play be enough to make them a winning team again? Hynoski explains how they'll make it happen and you can join via chat and audio or video calls to discuss the club's fortunes with host Paul Dottino in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown tonight at 8 p.m. ET by clicking this link .

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.