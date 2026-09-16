If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and Kalshi’s NFL trade market is treating Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux the same way. His trade price fell to 23% after the Giants beat Dallas in Week 1.

His current price to be traded is down 8% over the last month -- he was at 31% at the beginning of August. Kalshi adjusted its price immediately following the win. A $10 trade that the Giants trade Thibodeaux pays $31.21. Kalshi settles on whether the Giants trade Thibodeaux by Dec. 1.

Will Kayvon Thibodeaux be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 23%

No 79%

Is there a reason for a trade?

Some would argue that Thibodeaux should stay put following his Week 1 performance. He played only 47% of snaps (27), but he made them count with three pressures and a QB hit. His pressure total was second on the team to Abdul Carter.

The Giants front seven already looks like it could be one of the better units in the NFL off Week 1. They'll want to keep Thibodeaux for both production and depth.

Raising his stock

In favor of a trade, this could’ve been the Giants' plan all along, which is to give Thibodeaux meaningful snaps and try to raise his trade value. While Thibodeaux hasn’t lived up to his 2022 fifth-overall pick draft value, he’s played above average with 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He also has over 80 QB pressures for his career. If he continues playing at this level, the Giants would have a stronger case to sell high.

Trade rumors still surround him. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Thibodeaux as his number one trade candidate going into the season.

“If Thibodeaux doesn't earn a prominent role early under new head coach John Harbaugh, the Giants should listen to offers once again. This time around, a third-rounder that can become a second-round pick with incentives may be enough to put him on a pass-rush-needy defense.”

There were earlier reports that the Giants and New Orleans Saints were also in trade talks around the time of the NFL Draft.

We’ll get our next look at Thibodeaux and the Giants in Week 2 on Monday Night Football on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

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