Three Key Giants Exit Week 5 Game vs. Washington with Injuries

The New York Giants have once again been hit by the injury wave, as a trio of key contributors has exited their Week 5 showdown with the Washington Commanders.

At the time of the injuries, New York trailed Washington 27-13 at Northwest Stadium.

With 6:42 remaining in the third quarter, Giants starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor suffered a calf injury. The veteran lineman was helped to the sideline where he was checked, before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation. He was soon thereafter listed as questionable to return.

Just moments after Eluemunor left the game, New York’s rookie cornerback Colton Hood appeared to take a head hit on the kickoff attempt as time expired in the third quarter.

Hood stayed down before being taken to the sideline, nursing a visible bloody nose. The Giants’ defensive back was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Giants drafted Hood No. 37 overall in the second round of April’s draft. He entered the game after appearing in all four games and compiling seven total tackles. Hood had logged three tackles at the time of his injury.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) defends against Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the start of the fourth quarter, Giants safety Tyler Nubin also took a hit to his head/neck area with 13 minutes remaining. Nubin left the field of his own accord, and he is questionable to return with a neck issue.

The Giants entered this matchup without defensive lineman/outside linebacker Chauncey Golston, who was placed on injured reserve (IR) earlier this weekend.

Golston suffered a neck injury in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 28-year-old also missed five consecutive games in 2025 due to a neck injury. It remains unclear as to whether the reason for his absences last year is the same issue bothering him this season.

Safety Jason Pinock was also ruled out after failing to clear concussion protocol in time to be activated for Week 5. Pinnock left the Giants’ Week 4 victory over the Cardinals before the start of the third quarter to be evaluated for the head injury.

On the positive side, left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), tight end Isaiah Likely (knee/groin), tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder), and running back Cam Skattebo were upgraded to full practice participants earlier this week and were active for this game against the Commanders. But Thomas has looked as though he’s labored all game long.

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