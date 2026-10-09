Giants RB Cam Skattebo Good to Go for Sunday; Can't Wait to Get the Ball
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After missing most of last season with a dislocated ankle, not much is going to keep New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo off the bench.
That includes the shoulder ailment that landed him on the injury report this week and resulted in him being told to wear a red no-contact jersey during Wednesday’s practice.
“My shoulder's okay,” Skattebo said on Friday after the team wrapped up its practice. “I literally had a little bit of muscle tightness in my back, and over the last couple of days I've worked it out, and I feel great.”
Skattebo finished the week limited but did not receive an injury designation for this weekend’s game at Washington, and that’s a good thing for the Giants, who will more than likely lean heavily (again) into their running game if the miserable, wet conditions forecast for Sunday hold.
“I already told Coach Nags (Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy), ‘Just give me the ball, we'll be fine,’” Skattebo said with a grin.
In other injury-related news, safety Jason Pinnock (concussion) is not expected to clear the concussion protocol in time for this week’s game, so he’s been declared out. Also, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, who has been dealing with a neck injury that he suffered last week, is expected to land on IR by Saturday, so he too has been declared out.
Additional positive news includes left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), tight end Isaiah Likely (knee/groin), tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder), and Skattebo all being upgraded to full practice participants.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
Limited
Full
--
WR Malik Nabers
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
--
S Jason Pinnock
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DL Chauncey Golston
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Najee Harris
NIR - Personal
DNP
Full
Full
--
RB Cam Skattebo
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
TE Chris Manhertz
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
TE Isaiah Likely
Knee/Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
--
CB Deonte Bank
Calf
Full
Full
Full
--
CB Bryan Hudson
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
--
Bold denotes a change in status.
Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report
(Final status coming shortly.)
Player/POS
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
S Percy Butler
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Stefon Diggs
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
QB Marcus Mariota
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Terry McLaurin
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
DE Charles Omenihu
Groin/Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Tyler Owens
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
C/G Nick Allegretti
Hip/Achilles
Limited
DNP
Full
--
CB Trey Amos*
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
G Sam Cosmi
Concussion
Limited
Full
Full
--
RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
--
LB Frankie Luvu
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
--
RB Jeremy McNichols*
Quad
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
TE Chig Okonkwo
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
--
TE Ben Sinnott
Rib
Limited
Full
Full
--
LB Sonny Styles
Groin
Limited
Full
Full
--
RB Rachaad White
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.*
Quad
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Treylon Burks
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
S Nick Cross
Illness
Full
Limited
Limited
--
QB Jayden Daniels
Left Elbow
Full
Full
Full
--
DT Javon Kinlaw
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
CB Fabian Moreau
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
S Jeremy Reaves
Finger
Full
Full
Full
--
OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
NIR-Rest
DNP
--
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina