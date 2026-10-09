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Giants RB Cam Skattebo Good to Go for Sunday; Can't Wait to Get the Ball

Here is the Giants' final injury report ahead of their Week 5 game with the Washington Commanders.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

After missing most of last season with a dislocated ankle, not much is going to keep New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo off the bench.

That includes the shoulder ailment that landed him on the injury report this week and resulted in him being told to wear a red no-contact jersey during Wednesday’s practice.

“My shoulder's okay,” Skattebo said on Friday after the team wrapped up its practice. “I literally had a little bit of muscle tightness in my back, and over the last couple of days I've worked it out, and I feel great.”

Skattebo finished the week limited but did not receive an injury designation for this weekend’s game at Washington, and that’s a good thing for the Giants, who will more than likely lean heavily (again) into their running game if the miserable,  wet conditions forecast for Sunday hold.

“I already told Coach Nags (Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy), ‘Just give me the ball, we'll be fine,’” Skattebo said with a grin.

In other injury-related news, safety Jason Pinnock (concussion) is not expected to clear the concussion protocol in time for this week’s game, so he’s been declared out. Also, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, who has been dealing with a neck injury that he suffered last week, is expected to land on IR by Saturday, so he too has been declared out.

Additional positive news includes left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), tight end Isaiah Likely (knee/groin), tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder), and Skattebo all being upgraded to full practice participants. 

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

Limited

Full

--

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

--

S Jason Pinnock

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DL Chauncey Golston

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Najee Harris

NIR - Personal

DNP

Full

Full

--

RB Cam Skattebo

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

TE Chris Manhertz

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

TE Isaiah Likely

Knee/Groin

Limited

Limited

Full

--

CB Deonte Bank

Calf

Full

Full

Full

--

CB Bryan Hudson

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

--

Bold denotes a change in status.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

(Final status coming shortly.)

Player/POS

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

S Percy Butler

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Stefon Diggs

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

QB Marcus Mariota

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Terry McLaurin

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

DE Charles Omenihu

Groin/Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Tyler Owens

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

C/G Nick Allegretti

Hip/Achilles

Limited

DNP

Full

--

CB Trey Amos*

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

G Sam Cosmi

Concussion

Limited

Full

Full

--

RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt

Groin

Limited

Limited

Full

--

LB Frankie Luvu

Groin

Limited

Limited

Full

--

RB Jeremy McNichols*

Quad

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

TE Chig Okonkwo

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

--

TE Ben Sinnott

Rib

Limited

Full

Full

--

LB Sonny Styles

Groin

Limited

Full

Full

--

RB Rachaad White

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.*

Quad

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Treylon Burks

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

S Nick Cross

Illness

Full

Limited

Limited

--

QB Jayden Daniels

Left Elbow

Full

Full

Full

--

DT Javon Kinlaw

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

CB Fabian Moreau

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

S Jeremy Reaves

Finger

Full

Full

Full

--

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

NIR-Rest

DNP

--

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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