Giants RB Cam Skattebo Good to Go for Sunday; Can't Wait to Get the Ball

After missing most of last season with a dislocated ankle, not much is going to keep New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo off the bench.

That includes the shoulder ailment that landed him on the injury report this week and resulted in him being told to wear a red no-contact jersey during Wednesday’s practice.

“My shoulder's okay,” Skattebo said on Friday after the team wrapped up its practice. “I literally had a little bit of muscle tightness in my back, and over the last couple of days I've worked it out, and I feel great.”

Skattebo finished the week limited but did not receive an injury designation for this weekend’s game at Washington, and that’s a good thing for the Giants, who will more than likely lean heavily (again) into their running game if the miserable, wet conditions forecast for Sunday hold.

“I already told Coach Nags (Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy), ‘Just give me the ball, we'll be fine,’” Skattebo said with a grin.

In other injury-related news, safety Jason Pinnock (concussion) is not expected to clear the concussion protocol in time for this week’s game, so he’s been declared out. Also, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, who has been dealing with a neck injury that he suffered last week, is expected to land on IR by Saturday, so he too has been declared out.

Additional positive news includes left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), tight end Isaiah Likely (knee/groin), tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder), and Skattebo all being upgraded to full practice participants.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP Limited Full -- WR Malik Nabers Knee DNP Limited Full -- S Jason Pinnock Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out DL Chauncey Golston Neck DNP DNP DNP Out RB Najee Harris NIR - Personal DNP Full Full -- RB Cam Skattebo Shoulder Limited Limited Full -- TE Chris Manhertz Shoulder Limited Limited Full -- TE Isaiah Likely Knee/Groin Limited Limited Full -- CB Deonte Bank Calf Full Full Full -- CB Bryan Hudson Ankle Full Full Full --

Bold denotes a change in status.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

(Final status coming shortly.)

Player/POS Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status S Percy Butler Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Stefon Diggs Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out QB Marcus Mariota Knee DNP DNP DNP Out WR Terry McLaurin Hamstring DNP DNP Limited Questionable DE Charles Omenihu Groin/Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out S Tyler Owens Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out C/G Nick Allegretti Hip/Achilles Limited DNP Full -- CB Trey Amos* Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable G Sam Cosmi Concussion Limited Full Full -- RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt Groin Limited Limited Full -- LB Frankie Luvu Groin Limited Limited Full -- RB Jeremy McNichols* Quad Limited Limited Limited -- TE Chig Okonkwo Hamstring Limited Limited Full -- TE Ben Sinnott Rib Limited Full Full -- LB Sonny Styles Groin Limited Full Full -- RB Rachaad White Shoulder Limited Limited Limited -- DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.* Quad Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Treylon Burks Shoulder Full Full Full -- S Nick Cross Illness Full Limited Limited -- QB Jayden Daniels Left Elbow Full Full Full -- DT Javon Kinlaw Shoulder Full Full Full -- CB Fabian Moreau Knee Full Full Full -- S Jeremy Reaves Finger Full Full Full -- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson NIR-Rest DNP --

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.