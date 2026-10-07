Malik Nabers Lands On Injury Report with Knee Soreness
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New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers headlines this week's injury report thanks to a knee ailment that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.
Nabers told reporters after practice that he was sore and had tried to do as much as he could. He declined to say whether his shoulder was bothering him or something else.
He was also unwilling to say he would be ready for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, saying, "We'll see."
He added that the soreness he's feeling is "different" from other soreness he has felt.
Last week, Nabers had his first 100-yard receiving game since returning from his ACL injury. He said he's not surprised he isn't at 100% yet, because he knew it would take time to get fully back.
In other injury news, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) could be sidelined long-term, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Golston, who was not spotted at practice, was seeking a second opinion on the neck injury he suffered in the game against Arizona.
Golston also had a neck issue last season that kept him out for five games. It is not known, however, whether what he's dealing with now is the same as what he dealt with last season.
If Golston is indeed out for an extended period, Jihad Ward will likely take on his role on defense.
New additions to the Giants' injury report include running back Cam Skattebo, who is listed with a shoulder issue. He was a limited participant and wore a red no-contact jersey during practice.
Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Chris Manhertz are also new names on the injury report. Likely is dealing with knee and groin issues, while Manhertz was listed with a shoulder issue. Both were limited participants on Wednesday.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) was back on the injury report. The Giants are trying to manage his reps so they can get him through the season.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
WR Malik Nabers
Knee
DNP
S Jason Pinnock
Concussion
DNP
DL Chauncey Golston
Neck
DNP
RB Najee Harris
NIR - Personal
DNP
RB Cam Skattebo
Shoulder
Limited
TE Chris Manhertz
Shoulder
Limited
TE Isaiah Likely
Knee/Groin
Limited
CB Deonte Bank
Calf
Full
CB Bryan Hudson
Ankle
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
The Commanders have nearly two dozen players on their Week 5 injury report. Of note, quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant but receivers Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) did not practice.
Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player/POS
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
S Percy Butler
Hamstring
DNP
WR Stefon Diggs
Hamstring
DNP
QB Marcus Mariota
Knee
DNP
WR Terry McLaurin
Hamstring
DNP
DE Charles Omenihu
Groin/Ankle
DNP
S Tyler Owens
Hamstring
DNP
C/G Nick Allegretti
Hip/Achilles
Limited
CB Trey Amos
Ankle
Limited
G Sam Cosmi
Concussion
Limited
RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt
Groin
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Groin
Limited
RB Jeremy McNichols
Quad
Limited
TE Chig Okonkwo
Hamstring
Limited
TE Ben Sinnott
Rib
Limited
LB Sonny Styles
Groin
Limited
RB Rachaad White
Shoulder
Limited
DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.
Quad
Limited
WR Treylon Burks
Shoulder
Full
S Nick Cross
Illness
Full
QB Jayden Daniels
Left Elbow
Full
DT Javon Kinlaw
Shoulder
Full
CB Fabian Moreau
Knee
Full
S Jeremy Reaves
Finger
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina