Malik Nabers Lands On Injury Report with Knee Soreness

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers headlines this week's injury report thanks to a knee ailment that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

Nabers told reporters after practice that he was sore and had tried to do as much as he could. He declined to say whether his shoulder was bothering him or something else.

He was also unwilling to say he would be ready for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, saying, "We'll see."

He added that the soreness he's feeling is "different" from other soreness he has felt.

Last week, Nabers had his first 100-yard receiving game since returning from his ACL injury. He said he's not surprised he isn't at 100% yet, because he knew it would take time to get fully back.

New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In other injury news, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) could be sidelined long-term, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Golston, who was not spotted at practice, was seeking a second opinion on the neck injury he suffered in the game against Arizona.

Golston also had a neck issue last season that kept him out for five games. It is not known, however, whether what he's dealing with now is the same as what he dealt with last season.

If Golston is indeed out for an extended period, Jihad Ward will likely take on his role on defense.

New additions to the Giants' injury report include running back Cam Skattebo, who is listed with a shoulder issue. He was a limited participant and wore a red no-contact jersey during practice.

Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Chris Manhertz are also new names on the injury report. Likely is dealing with knee and groin issues, while Manhertz was listed with a shoulder issue. Both were limited participants on Wednesday.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) was back on the injury report. The Giants are trying to manage his reps so they can get him through the season.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP WR Malik Nabers Knee DNP S Jason Pinnock Concussion DNP DL Chauncey Golston Neck DNP RB Najee Harris NIR - Personal DNP RB Cam Skattebo Shoulder Limited TE Chris Manhertz Shoulder Limited TE Isaiah Likely Knee/Groin Limited CB Deonte Bank Calf Full CB Bryan Hudson Ankle Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

The Commanders have nearly two dozen players on their Week 5 injury report. Of note, quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant but receivers Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) did not practice.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player/POS Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status S Percy Butler Hamstring DNP WR Stefon Diggs Hamstring DNP QB Marcus Mariota Knee DNP WR Terry McLaurin Hamstring DNP DE Charles Omenihu Groin/Ankle DNP S Tyler Owens Hamstring DNP C/G Nick Allegretti Hip/Achilles Limited CB Trey Amos Ankle Limited G Sam Cosmi Concussion Limited RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt Groin Limited LB Frankie Luvu Groin Limited RB Jeremy McNichols Quad Limited TE Chig Okonkwo Hamstring Limited TE Ben Sinnott Rib Limited LB Sonny Styles Groin Limited RB Rachaad White Shoulder Limited DE Deatrich Wise, Jr. Quad Limited WR Treylon Burks Shoulder Full S Nick Cross Illness Full QB Jayden Daniels Left Elbow Full DT Javon Kinlaw Shoulder Full CB Fabian Moreau Knee Full S Jeremy Reaves Finger Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

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