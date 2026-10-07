Skip to main content
Giants Country

Malik Nabers Lands On Injury Report with Knee Soreness

Malik Nabers wouldn't say if he'll play Sunday, and Chauncey Golston is seeking a second opinion on a neck injury that could sideline him long term.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers headlines this week's Giants injury report.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers headlines this week's Giants injury report. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers headlines this week's injury report thanks to a knee ailment that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

Nabers told reporters after practice that he was sore and had tried to do as much as he could. He declined to say whether his shoulder was bothering him or something else.

He was also unwilling to say he would be ready for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, saying, "We'll see."

He added that the soreness he's feeling is "different" from other soreness he has felt.

Last week, Nabers had his first 100-yard receiving game since returning from his ACL injury. He said he's not surprised he isn't at 100% yet, because he knew it would take time to get fully back.

New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston
New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In other injury news, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) could be sidelined long-term, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Golston, who was not spotted at practice, was seeking a second opinion on the neck injury he suffered in the game against Arizona.

Golston also had a neck issue last season that kept him out for five games. It is not known, however, whether what he's dealing with now is the same as what he dealt with last season.

If Golston is indeed out for an extended period, Jihad Ward will likely take on his role on defense.

New additions to the Giants' injury report include running back Cam Skattebo, who is listed with a shoulder issue. He was a limited participant and wore a red no-contact jersey during practice.

Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Chris Manhertz are also new names on the injury report. Likely is dealing with knee and groin issues, while Manhertz was listed with a shoulder issue. Both were limited participants on Wednesday.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) was back on the injury report. The Giants are trying to manage his reps so they can get him through the season.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

DNP

S Jason Pinnock

Concussion

DNP

DL Chauncey Golston

Neck

DNP

RB Najee Harris

NIR - Personal

DNP

RB Cam Skattebo

Shoulder

Limited

TE Chris Manhertz

Shoulder

Limited

TE Isaiah Likely

Knee/Groin

Limited

CB Deonte Bank

Calf

Full

CB Bryan Hudson

Ankle

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

The Commanders have nearly two dozen players on their Week 5 injury report. Of note, quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant but receivers Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) did not practice.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player/POS

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

S Percy Butler

Hamstring

DNP

WR Stefon Diggs

Hamstring

DNP

QB Marcus Mariota

Knee

DNP

WR Terry McLaurin

Hamstring

DNP

DE Charles Omenihu

Groin/Ankle

DNP

S Tyler Owens

Hamstring

DNP

C/G Nick Allegretti

Hip/Achilles

Limited

CB Trey Amos

Ankle

Limited

G Sam Cosmi

Concussion

Limited

RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt

Groin

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Groin

Limited

RB Jeremy McNichols

Quad

Limited

TE Chig Okonkwo

Hamstring

Limited

TE Ben Sinnott

Rib

Limited

LB Sonny Styles

Groin

Limited

RB Rachaad White

Shoulder

Limited

DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.

Quad

Limited

WR Treylon Burks

Shoulder

Full

S Nick Cross

Illness

Full

QB Jayden Daniels

Left Elbow

Full

DT Javon Kinlaw

Shoulder

Full

CB Fabian Moreau

Knee

Full

S Jeremy Reaves

Finger

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Share on XFollow Patricia_Traina
Home/Big Blue+