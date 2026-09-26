New York Ranked No. 5 Most Banged-Up Team in the NFL in New Study

The New York Giants are just two weeks into the 2026 regular season, and already, the all-too-familiar injury woes have begun upending head coach John Harbaugh’s roster at several key positions.

Injuries come with the territory in the NFL, but it seems like every year the Giants make a case for being at the forefront of the issue, and this season, some shocking early data backs that up.

According to a new RotoWire report on the league's most injured rosters, New York is a top-tier banged-up franchise, with 19 total players dealing with ailments that have taken them off the field.

Following their brutal Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, that number shot them up 13 spots to No. 5 in the rankings as Harbaugh and company will have to keep pushing forward without a handful of their most important players fully available on Sundays.

Giants’ Injury Problems Worsen Heading into Week 3

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) enters the field prior to the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the team got off to a fiery start in Week 1, Harbaugh is now facing his first real challenge as he approaches only his third game as the Giants head coach.

During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, he was no stranger to overcoming huge injuries and keeping the train moving toward success on the gridiron. Still, he is now coming off a miserable loss that saw a few of his locker room leaders go down all at once.

The most impactful was quarterback Jaxson Dart, who went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of Monday night after taking a massive blow from the Rams’ frustrated pass rush that ultimately damaged more than one part of his knee and forced the 23-year-old to miss the remainder of the season to get surgery for a full recovery.

Without Dart, who Harbaugh publicly admitted was a huge reason he chose to accept the Giants job, the baton passes to veteran Jameis Winston, and the Giants offense must figure out how to keep their current scheme gelling behind his strengths.

Harbaugh came out and praised Winston’s arm strength. Still, his overall mobility at his age is considered a step down from what Dart was bringing, and questions remain about his readiness to step into the spotlight after a shaky relief performance against the Rams: just 11 completions for 111 yards and an interception.

Winston is still the best option the Giants have under center, and their concerns also extend beyond him. They also could be without wide receiver Malik Nabers, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, and edge rusher Brian Burns, all of whom sustained injuries and were listed among 12 players on the team’s injury report following Wednesday’s practice.

That doesn’t even factor in the eight players who currently sit on IR and have catapulted the Giants into the top five most injured franchises after just two weeks of action.

The Giants' brass believes that possibility isn't dead, even with Dart's absence, but as the ailments keep piling up, they've had to turn to outside resources to provide depth and keep the ship afloat.

Harbaugh made it clear that all options are on the table as the team moves forward with a focus on their Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. He seems determined not to let the rest of his first year with the Giants organization, which still has 15 games to play, become a complete wash.

Giants Can’t Let Injuries Derail Their Season

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach John Harbaugh is determined not to waste the rest of the 2026 season, and his players must do the same.

As grim as the Giants’ injury report looks, the rest of the healthy players in Harbaugh’s locker room also have to stick with it and not fold for the rest of the season despite the devastating injury to their starting quarterback and others.

The loss of Dart clearly altered the course of the game, as the Giants looked like a team with the air sucked out of them after a rather efficient first offensive drive, and the Rams took advantage of the shift in momentum throughout their win.

Even before Dart was ruled out indefinitely, the reality of having to play football games without him wasn’t viewed as the worst-case scenario for Big Blue, who are riding into a pretty favorable slate of games to potentially scrape together some wins.

That starts with the visiting Titans on Sunday, a game New York should be able to conquer with Winston against a much younger group, including an offense led by former coach Brian Daboll. They follow it up with games against the Cardinals, Commanders, Saints, and Texans, all of which have a collective record of 2-8 and some notable injuries.

Both sides of the ball look their worst against the Rams. Still, it’s hard to imagine the same outcome from Winston, who is focused on playing better in his new role as the starting quarterback, and the rest of the team that has too much talent and a competitive mindset to lie down for inferior opponents.

With Winston’s ability to chuck the ball downfield, the bully ball they want to continue bringing to the run game, and a few healthy pass rushers to get after the opposing quarterback, the Giants have enough. That is, of course, so long as injuries don’t get worse.

It has to be about maintaining the culture Harbaugh set out to instill in the organization and not falling into the trap of thinking too early about 2027. Their injured comrade in Dart would certainly want them to continue that mission.

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