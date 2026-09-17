Giants Reportedly Adding Practice Squad Cornerback Amid Secondary Injury Concerns

The New York Giants are planning to sign former Denver Broncos cornerback Jaden Robinson to their practice squad, per a report by Aaron Wilson .

Robinson, who was part of a workout group hosted by the Giants last week, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 183 pounds. Robinson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2025 draft.

Although he didn’t make the 53-man roster out of camp, Robinson, whose position coach at the time was Addison Lynch, currently the Giants' defensive backs coach, did land on the Broncos' practice squad.

Robinson was most recently with the Broncos this summer in training camp but was waived on August 7 with an injury designation.

The Giants practice squad count is currently at full capacity (16 plus a roster exemption for tackle Jarrod Gray from the International Pathway Program).

New York, who on Wednesday added receiver Dalen Cambre back to the practice squad after promoting defensive tackle Josh Tupou to the 53-man roster, will have to trim someone from the unit before the Robinson transaction can become official on Thursday.

What the Signing Could Mean

Giants starting cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II were banged up in the team’s opening game against Dallas on Sunday night.

Banks was said to have cramping, though during Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, he was spotted with a sleeve on his right lower leg. Newsome came out of the game to be evaluated for a head injury, but he was cleared to return.

Also worth noting: cornerback Paulson Adebo, who went into the game for Newsome, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice during the media viewing session, so it’s unclear what he’s dealing with and whether it could affect his availability for Week 2’s game on Monday night against the Rams.

The Giants will file their first injury report on Thursday after their practice in accordance with the league schedule for participants playing on Monday night.

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