Giants Should Have Their Eyes on Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore in 2027 Draft

The New York Giants are just days away from beginning their 2026 regular season, but they would be wise to keep an eye on some of the top 2027 NFL Draft prospects . The upcoming class is expected to hold some elite talent, including Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

In his most recent 2027 mock draft , Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI paired Moore with the Giants at pick No. 8.

Melo said, "The New York Giants whiffed on their Deonte Banks pick in 2023, and veteran starter Greg Newsome II is on an expiring contract. Moore registered five interceptions last season, displaying a ball-hawking mindset while proving he's a press-man cornerback."

While it may still be a bit premature to call the Banks pick a "whiff," Moore would offer the Giants a clear upgrade at a position they've been trying to fix for years.

Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore is Giants' Dream 2027 Draft Pick

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants are currently set to start Banks and Newsome II at the two outside cornerback spots, with Paulson Adebo and rookie Colton Hood filling in as depth. Despite Newsome's claim that this is "the best cornerback room in the league," the group is still unproven.

Adebo allowed receptions on two-thirds of passes thrown in his area last year, and Banks allowed a near-perfect passer rating of 149.7. Even if Newsome and Hood give the unit a boost, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Giants target another cornerback next offseason.

If Big Blue does decide to go that route, Moore is the ideal fit. He's one of the rare cornerbacks who can single-handedly take a top receiver out of the game. At Notre Dame, he typically shadows opponents' top receivers, often limiting their production.

Moore was dominant in Notre Dame's first game of the 2026 season against Louisville. He was credited with five tackles, four run stops, and a pass deflection, and only allowed two receptions for 16 yards on four targets.

Moore ranked second overall in Dane Brugler's preseason top 50 big board . Brugler said, "He is a long, smooth athlete who processes confidently and decisively to stay a step ahead of the action."

If the Giants are in a position to draft Moore next offseason, they shouldn't hesitate to do so. He would be the definitive answer to a cornerback position that has been a weakness for Big Blue for far too long.

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