Giants QB Jaxson Dart Exits Week 2 vs. Rams With Knee Injury

Just moments into their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Giants have incurred an injury to starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

With 11:28 remaining in the first quarter facing a 3rd-and-8 from the Rams' 43, Dart attempted a deep shot to tight end Theo Johnson to the left. Unfortunately, the Giants’ starter landed awkwardly on his left leg.

Though he walked to the medical tent, Dart was soon headed back to the locker room for further evaluation—walking with a visible limp while the cart trailed him.

Dart’s return to the game is officially listed as questionable.

After what many considered his best start as a pro, Dart was again expected to lead the Giants’ offense against the Rams with an impressive mix of a high-contact rushing attack and tempered command in the pocket.

The 23-year-old went 23-of-29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards in the Week 1 victory against the Dallas Cowboys. His poise and growing chemistry with his receivers instilled optimism for both him and the Giants as they headed into their first road matchup of 2026 against the Rams.

In his stead, veteran quarterback James Winston will take over. The 32-year-old is entering his second season with the Giants. Last year, he played in three games, while completing 37 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a stellar 28-20 Week 1 victory over their bitter NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants hope to start the 2026 NFL season 2-0 for the first time since 2022. Conversely, the Rams — perhaps suffering the effects of a surprisingly compact travel schedule — suffered a 27-7 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

New York entered this Week 2 matchup with its share of injury concerns. The club placed starting perimeter cornerback Paulson Adebo on injured reserve with a knee injury, which will keep him out of this matchup against the Rams and at least the next three games. Fellow starting perimeter corner Deonte Banks was also inactive with a calf injury.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.