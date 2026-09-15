Giants Open Week 2 as Underdogs Against the Rams

The New York Giants opened the 2026 season and the John Harbaugh coaching era with a bang, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in a 28-20 primetime thriller that earned their first Week 1 win at home in 16 years.

The Giants' victory, their third over the Cowboys in the previous 19 divisional matchups, was a huge statement by a franchise aiming to turn heads on the rebound and live up to the preseason hype by getting over that ugly hump.

One would think after proving the oddsmakers wrong on the primetime stage, New York would get treated with a slightly friendlier line for Week 2, but that's not the case. FanDuel Sportsbook has made Big Blue a 7.5-point underdog as they hit the road for the first time to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Along with the larger opening spread, the betting outlet set the over/under at 48.5 total points, only a tick higher than the number they chose for the Giants' previous game against Dallas.

The Rams Are a Totally Different Beast

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the second half at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the moment the NFL schedule was released, the Rams were one of those teams many outsiders saw as a huge test on the Giants' slate.

The Rams, who finished 12-5 with the league's No. 1 ranked offense last season, entered 2026 as the preliminary favorite to conquer the Lombardi Trophy, and for good reason.

Along with retaining the key pieces of their high-profile offense, which includes Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, they moved over to the defense, adding multiple experienced veterans via big trades and free agent signings.

None of those offseason moves were more eye-popping than the blockbuster trade that landed All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams one-upped that acquisition by reuniting with defensive tackle Aaron Donald after the fellow future Hall of Famer chose to come out of retirement to help the only team he had played for make one last run to the Super Bowl.

Both freakish athletes headline a defensive huddle with plenty of weapons to pressure the opposing quarterback and frustrate his receiving weapons in coverage. Los Angeles's unit ranked eighth in pass rush win rate last fall, and their core of veteran ballhawks forced the sixth-most interceptions while helping the defense finish top 10 on third downs and red zone percentage.

On offense, the Rams' offensive line is flanked by veterans with at least four years of pro experience, allowing Stafford and his weapons to operate at their highest level. That helped Stafford lead the league with 4,707 passing yards, while his duo of receivers, Nacua and Adams, combined for over 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025.

What can't be forgotten is head coach Sean McVay, who has built a strong resume that includes a Super Bowl title in 2021 and one of the sport's sharpest play-calling minds, which translates to plenty of creativity to throw at the Giants.

Despite all the noise surrounding their roster, the Rams were surprisingly routed in their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, a loss in which they were held to 290 total yards of offense and the third-lowest points scored in the NFL's opening weekend.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see them come back home fired up and ready to unleash their might on a Giants team that has built up some early momentum. Nobody should belittle what Harbaugh and company accomplished against Dallas, but it's clear the Rams are a totally different beast.

Key Injuries to Los Angeles' Defensive Front

Aug 11, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett during a joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As fearsome as the aforementioned Rams' pass rush sounds, the Giants might catch some luck in this matchup if they don't have to face the group at full strength.

The Rams traveled to Melbourne last week without Aaron Donald, who was held out of the international affair for rest and might have needed some extra time to catch up on the refreshed playbook after being a last-minute signing.

In their 27-7 loss, the organization also learned that Myles Garrett was dealing with a knee issue that noticeably limited his impact, including just three pressures in 40 total snaps.

After the game, it was reported that Garrett would undergo arthroscopic surgery for the knee issue, which would send him to the IR for at least four weeks and keep him out of the upcoming contest against the Giants.

All indications point towards Donald making his official return against New York, but it will be interesting to see if he can play with the same explosiveness and endurance from the very first snap.

Garrett's absence surely puts more pressure on his shoulders to pressure Jaxson Dart and the Giants offense that put up almost 400 total yards and four touchdowns on a porous Cowboys defense and had little trouble controlling the clock.

No matter who plays, the Giants cannot rest on their laurels as they prepare to try to stun their second highly talented opponent in as many weeks. They still have things to clean up and do better if they want to prove the oddsmakers wrong again and start earning some serious respect in future games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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