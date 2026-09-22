Giants WR Malik Nabers Has an Injury Scare in Week 2 Clash with Rams

The injury bug is hitting the New York Giants particularly hard in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.

After losing their starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, to a knee injury, the Giants are keeping receiver Malik Nabers under close watch after he suffered a shoulder injury during their Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Facing an early 7-0 deficit, Giants quarterback Jameis Winston attempted to find Nabers out of the shotgun. While trying to secure the catch against Rams defensive back Trent McDuffie, the Giants receiver appeared to injure his right shoulder.

Nabers went to the sidelines in significant pain before heading to the medical tent for some grip tests. He then headed back to the locker room for further evaluation.

With just under nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Nabers returned to action.

Before the Giants’ 28-20 Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Nabers had not seen regular-season action since suffering an ACL tear in Week 4 of the 2025 season. Yet, less than a year after his season-ending injury, the 23-year-old led all Giants receivers with six catches for 69 yards.

Just moments into their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Giants also lost quarterback Jaxson Dart to a knee injury. Dart’s return to the game is officially listed as questionable.

New York entered this Week 2 matchup with its share of injury concerns. The club placed cornerback Paulson Adebo on injured reserve with a knee injury this week. Starting perimeter corner Deonte Banks was made inactive for Week 2 with a calf injury.

After a 28-20 victory over their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants hope to start the 2026 NFL season 2-0 for the first time since 2022. Conversely, the Rams suffered a 27-7 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

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