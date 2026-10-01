Giants' Jevon Holland Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month After Hot Start

The NFL announced that New York Giants safety Jevon Holland has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

No surprise here 😏 pic.twitter.com/VKPiCTFGIi — New York Giants (@Giants) October 1, 2026

Holland, who is in his second season with the Giants after joining them in free agency in 2025 following four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, is off to a hot start this year. He has three interceptions (a new single-season career high), tying him for the league lead with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses.

“The ball is just coming my way,” Holland said this week about his hot start regarding interceptions.

“Anybody can tell you there’s no rhyme or reason to it. I’m just trying to catch the ones they throw to me. I have been on the Jugs (machine) every day, just in case they do, but other than that they come in bunches. The ball has just been coming my way, and I’ve been trying to make sure I’m on my keys and technique, so I’m in the right spot.”

Holland’s interceptions are only part of the season. Holland, nicknamed the “Snowman,” is one of two NFL players since 1970 to record at least three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the first three games of a season.

His four total takeaways (three interceptions and one fumble recovery) are more than what 18 teams have combined ahead of Week 4’s games.

Holland is the first Giants player to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Month since safety Landon Collins did so in November 2016. Holland is also the third Giants defensive back to win the award, joining Collins and cornerback Jason Sehorn, who won it in December 1997.

Holland is the only Giant in the last 30 years to force at least four turnovers in the first three games of a season.

He is also the fifth Giant to record an interception in each of the first three weeks of the season, joining Michael Boley (2012), Terry Jackson (1978), Pete Athas (1973) and Carl “Spider” Lockhart (1970).

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