Giants Safety Jevon Holland Keeps Making Plays, Adding a Third Straight Interception

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants safety Jevon Holland is off to one of the hottest starts of the season for an NFL defensive back.

Through New York’s first three games, the veteran defensive back has compiled 12 tackles, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three interceptions — one of which he earned during Big Blue’s 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

Fortunately for the Giants, Holland’s third takeaway came during perhaps their most crucial series to date.

With just under 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Titans quarterback Cam Ward appeared ready to deliver a second touchdown and likely the victory to a team that failed to earn a first down on its first four possessions.

Facing 1st-and-10 at the Giants' 7, Ward attempted to connect with receiver Elic Ayomanor for a short-yardage score.

Holland, however, had other ideas. Originally anticipating Tennessee’s quarterback to run the ball, the 26-year-old jumped Ward’s pass as it sailed into the end zone.

He made the catch — earning not only his third pick in as many games, but most importantly preserving the Giants' second win of the season.

“I saw him break the pocket and I was like, ‘I’m the free player,’ so I was going to hold them up,” Holland told reporters after the game. “Basically, if he sees me running at him, he might stop and try to let the ball go, but then I saw him stay lateral and find people. He scrambles with his eyes downfield, and I just stayed around the front of the end zone.”

Jevon Holland is Finding His Role in Giants’ Defense

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) makes an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to helping the Giants secure their first 2-0 start at home since 2009, Holland logged his third straight game with an interception, making him the first Giant since Janoris Jenkins (11/19/17 through 9/9/18) to produce an interception in three straight games.

Holland also became the fifth Giants player since 1960 to record an interception in each of the first three weeks of the season, joining Michael Boley (2012), Terry Jackson (1978), Pete Athas (1973) and Carl Lockhart (1970).

While most of the credit for such accomplishments rightfully goes to Holland, the Oregon product believes he is simply in the right place at the right time to find a notable role in coach John Harbaugh and coordinator Dennard Wilson’s defense.

“I think this defense is definitely very sound,” Holland said. “I think because it’s so sound and has so much structure to it, I’m able to find my role and adapt effectively.”

In that regard, Holland recently took a major step toward ensuring he remains under contract with the Giants this season and beyond.

As he begins preparing for New York’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Holland remains steadfast in working longer and harder for each day he steps on a football field.

Still, if you ask the British Columbia native for the secret to his success, he will tell you that he’s just a victim of a beneficial circumstance.

“The ball is just coming my way,” Holland said after the game. “Anybody can tell you there’s no rhyme or reason to it. I’m just trying to catch the ones they throw at me … I’ve been trying to make sure I’m on my keys and technique, so I’m in the right spot.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.