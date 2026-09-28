Giants Trade for J.J. McCarthy: Winners and Losers From the Deal

The New York Giants considered selecting quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the sixth overall selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Three years later, McCarthy is finally set to join the Big Blue fold.

The Giants have acquired the former Michigan standout via trade with the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for McCarthy, New York has agreed to send Minnesota a 2027 fifth-round draft selection.

Although New York was widely expected to deepen its quarterback room — given the season-ending knee injury to starter Jaxson Dart — adding McCarthy certainly qualifies as a splash.

The 23-year-old, whom the Vikings ultimately selected with the tenth overall pick in 2023, started in 10 games for Minnesota last season, completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also logged 37 carries for 181 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Still, McCarthy’s standout tenure at Michigan — where he won a national championship in 2023 — makes him an intriguing addition to the Giants’ depth chart. New York. If the change of scenery helps McCarthy regain his collegiate form, he may be more than a veteran backup to current starter Jameis Winston.

In that regard, let’s take a look at the winners and losers from New York’s acquisition of J.J. McCarthy.

Winners

New York’s Running Game

While McCarthy may be best remembered for his clutch heroics as a Michigan Wolverine, his dual-threat abilities on the gridiron made him a favorite of several NFL scouts during the 2023 pre-draft process.

He was not only proficient in the passing game, but also highly effective as a mobile quarterback. McCarthy compiled 10 rushing touchdowns in Ann Arbor, while delivering four scores on the ground for the Vikings last season.

Despite Winston’s strengths as a passer, McCarthy may be a better fit for the type of offense coordinator Matt Nagy planned to run with Jaxson Dart — a run-centric style that allows for off-script improvisation when the play breaks down.

Therefore, McCarthy should be a legitimate ground option for the Giants — or at least a solid complement to running backs Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris.

WR Malik Nabers

Instead of selecting McCarthy at No. 6 overall in 2024, the Giants selected Nabers, bolstering their receiver corps for the foreseeable future. Ironically, the pair are now teammates in New York — a situation that could benefit both players.

Nabers is at his best when utilizing his speed and toughness to break tackles in the open field. His elusive footwork and fluid lateral movement make him a constant threat to gain significant yardage, including after the catch.

McCarthy is known for making off-platform throws into tight windows. When the Giants' new quarterback needs to deliver the ball quickly downfield, Nabers is likely to be among his first and favorite targets.

Losers

Jameis Winston

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs with the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite keeping New York’s ship heading in the right direction in their Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Winston’s inability to convert several scoring opportunities made the Giants' current quarterback situation unsustainable.

Although recent reports indicate that McCarthy is not expected to supplant Winston for the starting role immediately, it does provide a notable level of competition for the starting job going forward.

Given that New York has failed to score a touchdown since Dart’s Week 2 injury and Winston has a league-worst 55.6 QB rating, it isn’t surprising that they are looking to upgrade production at the position.

Though Winston, the 12-year veteran maintains the upper hand in both experience and arm strength, McCarthy’s mobility and potential could land him in the metaphorical driver’s seat sooner rather than later.

Like Dart, McCarthy is willing to embrace a creative, yet high-contact style — perhaps more so than Winston.

If the Giants continue their recent scoring woes into Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, McCarthy may see an early increase in practice reps, along with possible game-day opportunities.

Jake Haener

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Haener (2) throws a pass during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being signed to the 53-man roster before the Giants' Week 3 win over the Titans, few expected Haener to remain the club’s QB2 for long, and indeed, that was the case as the Giants are said to have already waived Haener from the 53-man roster.

However, McCarthy’s impending arrival does call Haener's future standing with New York into question.

Since signing with the Giants in mid-August, Haener has served as New York’s scout team quarterback, a role he’s expected to resume if he is added to the practice squad, as is the expectation.

Though his skill set does not leap off the page, his familiarity with the coaches, players, and organization makes him a logical fit in New York’s present plans at the position.

Still, it is important to remember that both Winston and McCarthy are under contract to the Giants through 2027.

If Haener is seeking a spot on an NFL 53-man roster, he may find greener pastures outside of East Rutherford.

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