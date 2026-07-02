Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Giants' Offensive Line

This may be the best that the New York Giants have been set up along the offensive line in well over 10 years. It is hard to remember an offseason where both tackle positions had healthy players who could start almost anywhere in the league.

It has also been a long time since the backup at every position didn't scare you or make you nervous for what they might do if they had to come into the game.

It is an interesting place for the Giants to be, as they will face hard decisions and explore interesting areas as they look to put the best five on the field right now, while also considering what the future might hold.

This Offensive Line is DEEP!

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) looks on during a drill at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in a long time, every position has a bona fide starter and a backup that people are excited and/or intrigued to see play. Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor are your starting tackles.

While we know Marcus Mbow has proven that he can play on both the left and right side, the Giants acquired rookie left tackle JC Davis out of Illinois, who could come in and back up Thomas. This would allow Mbow to focus his attention on the right side behind Eluemunor.

At guards are the veteran Jon Runyan Jr. on the left side and, on the right side, rookie Francis Mauigoa.

The Giants' first-round draft pick out of Miami should be an upgrade as a big, athletic, physical body mover over Greg Van Roten, who played right guard for the past two seasons.

Behind them is an intriguing bunch of guards, highlighted by the two behemoths on the team. Evan Neal, the former right tackle, re-signed with the Giants early in free agency this offseason, despite seeming to be out of favor with the old regime.

He will compete at one guard position while former Ravens right guard Daniel Faalele, the Giants' free agent pickup, will be at right guard. At 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds, he is the biggest offensive lineman on the roster.

They, along with Mauigoa, represent the bigger, more physical, space-eating road graders that this new regime wants on the inside. Then there’s the veteran utility man Aaron Stinnie and Jake Kubas.

At center is John Michael Schmitz, who comes into his fourth season, where he should be prepared to have his most productive year as a pro.

He has two veterans: Lucas Patrick, a former center for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Bryan Hudson, another veteran who has kicked around the league, backing him up and pushing him to be his very best.

Best Case

The best-case scenario for this team is that they have so much talent that they have to make difficult decisions.

This includes cutting players who will not clear waivers and stashing them on the practice squad, or making a tough decision to trade a player because they hold value for another team, even though they have other players who can fill that position.

If they decided they wanted to save money by parting ways with Jon Runyan, they could trade him away, knowing they have other options at guard who would likely be an upgrade in run blocking, even if they lose a little as pass protectors.

They will likely reach a point at the end of training camp where they have to say goodbye to a talent they can't re-sign to the practice squad, because another team will scoop them up.

If Daniel Faalele or Evan Neal get cut, they will most likely end up on another roster immediately, similar to a guy like Aaron Stinnie and possibly even Jake Kubas on the inside.

It is never a bad thing when you have several starting-caliber offensive linemen on your team as backups.

It makes not only who you keep as your 10 offensive linemen on your 53-man roster more difficult, but it also makes it even tougher when you have to break that number down to 8 active offensive linemen on game day.

Worst Case

The worst-case scenario for the Giants this year is actually exciting. What if the injury bug does rear its ugly head once again? Never have the Giants been in a position to replace starters with guys who have starting ability like they are this year.

If Andrew Thomas goes down at left tackle for a game or a prolonged period of time, they have multiple options on the team that they can take in order to fill his position.

In years past, that would have involved them going out and signing someone off the street to play that position.

Now, they will have someone who knows the offense, understands what they are trying to do philosophically, and is chomping at the bit to prove they should be an NFL starter.

If Runyan misses time, he's replaced by a guy who is instantly a better run blocker than he is. This feeds into the fact that this team wants to be a high-level rushing attack regardless.

They have answers everywhere. Even if the replacements are not as good as the starter, they won't be as bad as the people they've had there in the past. It's an enviable position to be in, regardless of the team you name.

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