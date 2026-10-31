Why Chasing Jonathan Taylor Wouldn't Be a Repeat of the Giants’ 2022 Mistake

The New York Giants ’ reported trade interest in big names such as former Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (now with the Bears) and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has the fan base and the football world in general abuzz.

But Ted Nguyen of The Athletic views the Giants’ reported push to be big-time buyers in the final days before the Nov. 10 trade deadline as recent Big Blue history repeating itself, and not in a good way.

The film analyst, taking to X , wrote, “Giants going after Jonathan Taylor is a classic team that’s ‘ahead of schedule’ mistake, IMO.

“Harbaugh had (sic) made a difference, and they are competing every week, but do they really think they are an RB away from being a true contender?”

Taylor, the Colts' second-round pick in 2020, has earned first-team All-Pro honors (2021), three Pro Bowl selections (2021, 2024 and 2025), one league rushing yardage title (2021) and two league rushing touchdown titles (2021 and 2025). Indianapolis is now reportedly open to trading him .

The 27-year-old Taylor is signed through 2028, and he represents the type of bell cow running back Giants head coach John Harbaugh wistfully wished for just two weeks ago.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Colts rejected a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for the running back, suggesting they believe some desperate team looking for a bell cow might do whatever it takes to acquire him.

Are the Giants in Danger of Repeating the Wrong Kind of History?

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The crux of Nguyen’s objection seems to be the mistake the Giants made after the 2022 season. Following a 9-7-1 campaign that included a postseason berth, the team went backward because general manager Joe Schoen thought it was further along than it really was.

In retrospect, that 2022 team never really had a clear identity, as the roster-building process felt like the front office was merely slapping pieces together at random.

That hasn’t been the case with the 2026 team, which has a clear identity on both sides of the ball. As a result, it has been easier for the front office to add players who fit Harbaugh’s vision and get rid of those who don’t.

The result has been a Giants team that, while not always pretty, has been competitive. Say what you want about the quality of the NFC East, which has come into focus as the season has gone on.

Harbaugh has still kept the team competitive and within the identity he envisioned, despite losing his starting quarterback and outside linebacker, which speaks to a lack of panic when adversity has hit.

Taylor Would Be Part of the Long-Term Puzzle

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) practices before the game against the against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh and the Giants have seemingly taken the approach of swapping draft picks for players who not only fit their vision and identity but are also under contract for multiple years.

Those in favor of building through the draft might argue that the approach is akin to cutting corners. What they ignore is that the Giants’ attempts to rebuild via the draft have not exactly been at the top of the league in terms of success, and that Harbaugh isn’t willing to wait until the team is two or three draft classes into his tenure to make a run.

Acquiring Taylor, if the Giants can do so, would fit a major piece of the puzzle into an existing framework rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, as might have been the case in 2022.

The most important thing to remember is that such a move, if it comes to fruition, is less about the short term than the big picture. And while Nguyen also argues that “[Taylor] should be for a contender trying to go over the top,” well, isn’t that what the Giants are trying to do?

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.