Colts vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off their BYE week and are looking to extend their lead in the AFC South. They currently have a 2.5-game lead over both the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts, the latter of which will face the Jaguars in Jacksonville this Sunday.

You can find my best bet for this AFC South game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Colts vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Trevor Lawrence UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Trevor Lawrence UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Trevor Lawrence not throwing an interception is my favorite player prop for Week 8:

One of Trevor Lawrence's biggest strengths this season has been his discipline and accuracy in throwing the ball. He has a bad throw percentage of just 10.8%, which is the lowest mark amongst all NFL quarterbacks. He and the Jaguars get to now face a depleted Colts team in a game where Lawrence likely won't have to throw often for Jacksonville to win. Let's bet on him not to throw an interception.

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jonathan Taylor has struggled to move the ball this season, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry, his lowest yards-per-carry rate so far in his career. With the Colts trading star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks this week, Taylor is going to struggle even more to find holes to run through. To make matters even worse, the Jaguars are fourth in the NFL in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. All of that adds up to a tough time for JT on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Jakobi Meyers is the clear No. 2 target at wide receiver for the Jaguars this season. He has hauled in 20 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns already this season, and he should thrive against a Colts secondary that has struggled this season. Parker Washington will likely be shadowed by Sauce Gardner, which could open things up for Meyers. He's worth a bet to score at 2-1 odds.

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