Jonathan Taylor Trade Market on Kalshi Points to NFC North Move

The Indianapolis Colts are having a fire sale ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, and Jonathan Taylor could move next. Kalshi’s NFL next team market leans toward the Minnesota Vikings as Taylor’s next team, with a 43% chance.

In less than a week, the smoke around Taylor to the Vikings has thickened, with a 9% spike. Kalshi settles the market based on which team he’s with by December 1. A $10 trade on Taylor landing in Minnesota profits $12.34.

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Why the Vikings make sense

The Minnesota Vikings are the last remaining undefeated team this season and are looking to assert themselves as true contenders ahead of the postseason. Their defense has been the reason they're holding up, allowing the fewest points in the league (12.3 per game). However, the offense is bottom five in the league in total yards per game (281.7) and bottom-10 with 20.8 points.

Adding Taylor to the mix would create an immediate threat on offense and force teams to respect them on the ground. He would also slide ahead of both Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, who have produced just 119.3 rushing yards per game, on the RB depth chart.

Insiders weighing in

The Athletic's Alec Lewis chimed in, saying he knows the Vikings want to be active ahead of the trade deadline and that he knows they need a running back.

“People have asked me about [the Taylor trade rumor], and what can I report? I’ve said the same thing: I’m not going to rule it out because I know they want to be active,” Lewis said. “I also know the need at the running back position right now. I just spent a lot of time talking about split safety and their inability to run against split safety. An elite running back would obviously help with that.”

Although not mentioning Taylor in his report, Bleacher Report and NFL on Prime’s James Palmer mentioned that the Vikings are inquiring about running backs.

“I think the Vikings’ new general manager, Nolan Teasley, is looking at everything,” Palmer said. “I’m told he’s a madman on the phones. They’re looking at running back and tight end.”

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