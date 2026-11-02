Why the Giants Should, and Shouldn’t, Make the Trade for RB Jonathan Taylor

The New York Giants have apparently been looking for a workhorse running back even before the start of the 2026 season, if reports of their interest in Kenneth Walker during free agency and Jeremiyah Love during the draft are true.

Recently, head coach John Harbaugh, before the team’s Week 7 win against the Houston Texans, who at the time came into that game with the league’s third-best run defense, seemed to long for a Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley type of situation while also challenging those running backs already on the team to step up and grab the bellcow spot.

And despite the Giants’ running game having had one of its best showings this year, there is still plenty of talk that the Giants are interested in acquiring Colts running back Jonathan Taylor via trade.

But is that the right move? Taylor is certainly a fine running back, but Indianapolis reportedly wants a haul similar to what the Carolina Panthers received when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. With reports that the Broncos, Packers, and Vikings are also interested in Taylor, the Colts appear to be in the driver’s seat to wait out the best possible offer in a trade that, if it happens, could go down to the wire.

For the Giants, there are reasons why they should definitely make the trade and reasons why they shouldn’t. Let’s look at both sides.

Why the Giants Should Make the Trade

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) practices before the game against the against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Critics of the trade argue the Giants aren’t one running back away from a Super Bowl run, and they have a point. In our view, New York needs a defensive tackle more, given the inconsistency of its defensive line depth, particularly against the run.

But those viewing Taylor as a short-term acquisition aren’t looking at the full picture. Taylor is under contract through the 2028 season, when he’d turn 29.

That means Taylor wouldn’t be a half-season rental. And beyond the draft pick package the Giants would have to give up, Taylor would cost the Giants $410,588 for every week he’d be on the Giants roster, plus an additional $60,000 for every game in which he’s active, which isn’t back-breaking.

Looking ahead, his 2027 salary swells to $15 million, which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the waiver period according to Over the Cap . But he’d only cost the Giants $16.020 million in 2027 and $17.980 million in 2028 if he plays out his contract.

That might seem like a hefty amount to have to pay beyond the draft assets to acquire him, but if Taylor, who played over 80% of the offensive snaps in 2024 and 2025 and is at 77% this season, can keep up that production, it might be worth it.

But as far as the draft compensation goes, what people aren’t talking about is the Giants’ quarterback situation.

If J.J. McCarthy continues to play well, that could set the Giants up to trade one of their young quarterbacks on a rookie contract to recoup some of the assets they would have to surrender to get Taylor, especially considering how the college quarterback class, which at the start of the season was thought to be so promising, has thus far been a disappointment between injuries and performance.

Why the Giants Should Not Make the Trade

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are more reasons for the Giants not to make this trade than there are to do it, and for fairness’ sake, we’ll set aside our continued, strong belief that the Giants need a defensive tackle more than they do a running back.

Let’s go back to what Harbaugh said when he longed for a bellcow running back, a la Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley. The Giants had just come off one of their worst games of the season, and Harbaugh had challenged his running backs to step up and take over.

Cam Skattebo did just that in the team’s Week 7 overtime win against the Texans. His 180 rushing yards brought him to 360 for the year and boosted his average yards per carry to 4.5, ahead of Taylor’s current 4.1 average.

This isn’t to say Skattebo is a better running back than Taylor. That comparison really can’t be made, given that one player has a far more impressive career résumé than the other.

This also isn’t to say what Skattebo did in that game is sustainable. On the flip side, it’s not fair to say it isn’t sustainable either.

If we’re looking at this season’s production, Skattebo, behind an offensive line whose effectiveness in run blocking some have questioned, is averaging 1.35 yards before contact compared with Taylor’s 1.20, and 3.15 yards after contact compared with Taylor’s 2.92 (per PFF advanced data).

Another reason the Giants may pause on parting with a large haul for Taylor is McCarthy, who has affected the running game.

Per Next Gen Stats, the Giants faced only 11 loaded boxes of 8+ defenders in their Week 7 win over Houston. They averaged 6.0 yards per carry (third-highest) against loaded boxes in that game.

Before Week 7, the Giants faced 77 loaded boxes (sixth most) and averaged 3.0 yards per carry.

Coincidence? Perhaps. Or perhaps, with a mobile quarterback back in the lineup, that has not only forced opposing defenses to account for the quarterback as a runner, but also reduced their willingness to load the box for fear of being burned by a deep throw.

And that theory could have merit. In Weeks 1-5, the Giants completed 37% of their deep pass attempts of 20+ air yards. In Weeks 6 and 7, with McCarthy in the lineup, that percentage jumped to 60%.

So What Should the Giants Do?

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have made no secret that we believe a defensive tackle is the greater need.

Despite their strong showing against the Texans in Week 7, the Giants still have the league’s 26th-ranked run defense, allowing 128.1 yards per game and 4.82 yards per rushing attempt (27th in the league).

Several factors are behind that, the biggest issue seems to be a drop-off in depth behind starters D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris that, despite the resources the Giants have devoted to the position since the offseason, has not consistently produced the desired results.

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