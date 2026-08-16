Giants Rookie Malachi Fields Turns Preseason Debut Into Instant Highlight

There's an age-old adage that says, “You can't teach height.”

Rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields takes that mantra to another level. He knows how to use it and can play even bigger, as he has shown throughout his career at Virginia and Notre Dame. Those game tapes prompted the New York Giants to trade up into the third round to get him in April.

Fields made several plays typical for him during the Giants' 13-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener at MetLife Stadium.

But none were more thrilling than his 15-yard touchdown grab in which he went up and reached for it in the back left corner of the end zone early in the second quarter.

Fields went up and got it 🙌



📺: NBC4 pic.twitter.com/HcZqouzlh5 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 15, 2026

The crowd didn't just see him use every inch of his 6-4.5 height and 79-inch wingspan to haul in the football; they also saw his instincts and growing chemistry with his quarterback.

Jaxson Dart had gotten flushed out of the pocket and was still feeling the heat of the Vikings' pass rush as he rolled to the left and spotted Fields, who understood what was happening.

The receiver had at least a six-inch advantage against linebacker Ivan Pace, who was caught in a tough matchup.

"I originally had a shallow crosser and then once I saw Jaxson breaking out of the pocket ... I turn up and try to make some space, and he puts the ball up, and I can make a play," Fields said.

Dart lofted the ball to the back corner and Fields high-pointed the rainbow to give the Giants a 10-3 lead.

"That was a big thing that I love about Malachi's tape coming out [of Notre Dame]— was his ability to make contested catches," Dart said.

"I feel like he’s a player that, regardless of what route that he’s on, just from his range and stature and his ability to have really good hands, he’s never really out of a play.

“And he loves the game; he competes through the whistle. You see that in the way that not only he runs his routes but also the way that he blocks, so I think he’s just been doing what he’s been doing and I have a ton of faith in him."

Later in the second quarter, Fields snared an 8-yard slant on third-and-5 to the Minnesota 31 that set up a field goal. He also dished out a couple of first-half blocks in the secondary and then hustled to shove punt returner Dontae Fleming out of bounds in the third quarter.

Malachi Fields on scoring his first NFL TD — New York Giants (@Giants) August 16, 2026

Fields was not the only player who provided the Giants with some highlights in this game. Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino offers his full list of takeaways in the above video.

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