NFL Rookie Report: New York is Home to a Host of Promising Talent

This isn’t a normal year for NFL rookies.

As October approaches, not a single rookie quarterback has started a game. Only two first-year running backs, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, are the main backs for their respective offenses with the Seahawks and Cardinals. At wideout, there’s exactly one rookie in the top 50 in receiving yards.

While many believed April’s draft was relatively weak compared to other years (and the monster class expected in 2027 ), the lack of impact around the league from this group is somewhat stunning. Still, there have been a handful of rookies making names for themselves, with four of our 10 highlighted players calling MetLife Stadium their home.

And that’s where we’ll start, with the one-win Jets and their burgeoning tight end.

10. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Sadiq missed most of the offseason after hernia surgery, putting him behind the curve in Frank Reich’s new offense. However, instead of being a spare part in the attack early on, he’s been a main cog with fellow tight end Mason Taylor sidelined by a thumb injury.

On Sunday against the Lions, Sadiq had 105 yards and scored his first NFL receiving touchdown (he also had a rushing score in Week 1). He ranks eighth among all tight ends with 143 yards, showcasing why New York general manager Darren Mougey took him with one of the Jets’ three first-round choices.

9. Jaishawn Barham, LB, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys drafted two defensive starters in the first round, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence and safety Caleb Downs (more on him below). They appear to have found a third in Barham. Through three weeks, Barham has started on the second level, playing 63% of the snaps while recording 20 tackles, including four for loss and a forced fumble.

After playing college ball at Maryland and Michigan, Barham was selected in the third round, and he’s done a nice job in the run game. His coverage needs some work; he’s allowed six receptions on as many targets, including a touchdown.

8. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

Reese was a bit of a mystery coming into the league at 20 years old. He’s one of the youngest prospects we’ve seen in some time, along with the question of whether he belongs as an edge rusher or an inside linebacker. New York chose the latter option, and it’s working out.

Through three games, Reese has amassed 18 solo tackles, fourth-most in the NFL and second among linebackers. He’s also played 98% of the snaps while posting a minuscule 3.8% missed tackle rate.

7. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Love is one of two rookie backs getting the bulk of his team’s carries. The No. 3 pick in the draft is under immense pressure to produce and has been doing so, rushing for 160 yards, albeit on 3.9 yards per carry.

Love had his best game in Week 3, running the ball 21 times for 90 yards against the 49ers while catching five passes. Love is on pace to rush for 906 yards and 1,156 yards from scrimmage, a decent output considering the Cardinals have an underwhelming situation at quarterback with Jacoby Brissett.

Cowboys safety Caleb Downs leads Dallas with 21 tackles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas ranks 30th in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed. But unlike last season, there’s some young talent to be excited about between Barham and Downs, who leads the team with 21 tackles while also playing well in coverage.

Downs, a former All-American at Ohio State, already has a sack and six stops with three quarterback pressures, showing the versatility that made him so enticing for owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

5. Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trotter has played only two games due to a shoulder sprain, but he already looks the part as a stud for Tampa Bay’s second level. Trotter recorded 21 tackles, 10 stops, a pick-six and one sack while playing more than 87% of the snaps when active.

After seeing mainstay Lavonte David retire this offseason , the Buccaneers desperately needed to figure out their linebackers. While the signing of veteran Alex Anzalone helps, Trotter is the long-term answer who has shown he can play in the box, in coverage and be a factor in the pass rush.

4. Francis Mauigoa, G, New York Giants

Guards don’t typically draw a ton of positive attention, but Mauigoa makes the list. In three starts with the Giants after converting inside from his collegiate position of tackle, Mauigoa hasn’t allowed a sack while allowing only two pressures and a pair of quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus .

Despite a crush of injuries, including season-enders to quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Brian Burns, New York is 2–1 due in part to Mauigoa helping to shore up what has long been one of the league’s leakiest offensive lines. In 2025, the Giants allowed 48 sacks. Through three games with Mauigoa inside? Only seven sacks.

3. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Browns understood the assignment this offseason. They needed to invest in skill-position talent for a second consecutive draft, adding to a pair of talented second-year players, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. In the first two rounds, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry selected a pair of receivers, Boston and KC Concepcion.

So far, Boston looks like a second-round steal. The 6'4" wideout has led the Browns’ passing game, catching nine passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage total is 18th among all NFL pass catchers, despite playing with Deshaun Watson and an offense that ranks 30th in yards and 24th in points scored. If Boston continues this pace, he’ll total 1,105 yards.

2. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are in for a long season. At 0–3 and with star running back De’Von Achane lost for the year with a torn ACL, the present is rough. Yet players like Rodriguez give Miami fans reason to believe the future is far brighter .

Rodriguez has been phenomenal after being a second-round pick from Texas Tech. So far, he has 28 tackles and 19 stops while also nabbing his first career interception in Week 3 off Patrick Mahomes. Playing 97.6% of the snaps, Rodriguez is already one of the more active middle linebackers in the league, with range and ferocity to lead the league’s youngest team into eventual maturity.

1. David Bailey, edge, New York Jets

Bailey looked like one of the best rookies in the class throughout training camp, and those flashes have translated to a dominant start. In three games, he has two sacks and 14 quarterback pressures, the latter tied for 12th among all NFL players.

Bailey is showing why he was the right choice at No. 2 for the Jets, consistently winning off the edge. His eight stops and 12 tackles also show he’s not just rushing the passer but playing a complete game, helping New York rank fourth defensively, including fourth against the pass and seventh facing the run.