The New York Giants will have all hands on deck for Sunday’s Week 11 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every single player listed on the injury report this week did not receive a game status designation, including the two newest additions, tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee)

Likely was held out of Friday’s practice while Campbell was listed as limited.

“He'll be okay,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Likely after Friday’s practice. “Just a minor thing today so we held him out. He'll be fine.”

Likely is currently second among the Giants receiving targets in both receptions (55) and receiving yards (575), placing behind receiver Malik Nabers. But Likely leads the Giants with seven touchdowns.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status CB Nic Jones Knee DNP DNP Limited -- DB Elijah Campbell Knee -- -- Limited -- TE Isaiah Likely Groin -- -- DNP LB Malik Harrison Groin Limited Full Full -- S Jason Pinnock Hip Limited Full Full -- CB Deonte Banks Shoulder Full Full Full -- LS Ben Mann Illness Full Full Full -- RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring Full Full Full --

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Jaguars Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status C Robert Hainsey Knee DNP DNP DNP Out RB LeQuint Allen, Jr. Hamstring Limited Limited Limited -- DT Matt Dickerson Neck Limited Limited Limited Questionable S Antonio Johnson Ankle Limited Limited Limited -- WR Jakobi Myers Ankle Limited Limited Limited -- RB Bhayshul Tuten Ankle/Foot Limited DNP Limited -- RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr. Hand Limited Limited Full -- LB Jalen McLeod Groin Limited Limited Limited -- OL Jonah Monheim Ankle Limited Limited Limited -- DE Danny Striggow Concussion Limited Limited Limited Questionable DE Travon Walker Rib Limited Limited Limited --



DE B.J. Green II* Forearm Full Full Full Out OL Cole Van Lanen Ankle -- -- Limited --

*On IR/Designated to return.

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