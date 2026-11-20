Giants Expecting All Hands on Deck for Week 11 Clash with Jaguars
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The New York Giants will have all hands on deck for Sunday’s Week 11 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Every single player listed on the injury report this week did not receive a game status designation, including the two newest additions, tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee)
Likely was held out of Friday’s practice while Campbell was listed as limited.
“He'll be okay,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Likely after Friday’s practice. “Just a minor thing today so we held him out. He'll be fine.”
Likely is currently second among the Giants receiving targets in both receptions (55) and receiving yards (575), placing behind receiver Malik Nabers. But Likely leads the Giants with seven touchdowns.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
CB Nic Jones
Knee
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
DB Elijah Campbell
Knee
--
--
Limited
--
TE Isaiah Likely
Groin
--
--
DNP
LB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Full
Full
--
S Jason Pinnock
Hip
Limited
Full
Full
--
CB Deonte Banks
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
LS Ben Mann
Illness
Full
Full
Full
--
RB Cam Skattebo
Hamstring
Full
Full
Full
--
Check Out the Latest Locked On Giants Podcast Episode
Jaguars Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
C Robert Hainsey
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB LeQuint Allen, Jr.
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
DT Matt Dickerson
Neck
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Antonio Johnson
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
WR Jakobi Myers
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Ankle/Foot
Limited
DNP
Limited
--
RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
Hand
Limited
Limited
Full
--
LB Jalen McLeod
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
OL Jonah Monheim
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
DE Danny Striggow
Concussion
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DE Travon Walker
Rib
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
DE B.J. Green II*
Forearm
Full
Full
Full
Out
OL Cole Van Lanen
Ankle
--
--
Limited
--
*On IR/Designated to return.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina