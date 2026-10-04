Why the Giants Had J.J. McCarthy Active Despite Less Than a Week in the Offense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The ' decision to keep quarterback J.J. McCarthy active despite having completed less than a week getting up to speed on the offense raised eyebrows and raised questions about whether McCarthy or Jake Haener, a standard practice squad elevation, was QB2 behind starter Jameis Winston.

"We thought we could do it with the kind of way we were set up for special teams," head coach John Harbaugh explained after the game.

"We had enough guys playing special teams, and it just gave us an option in case we wanted to put J.J. out there to run certain plays that we had prepared for him, but to think that he was going to be the backup for the whole game was unrealistic.

"So we had, we had Jake (Haener) up too, and that was our thinking. We just felt like we needed three guys for the two roles."

Despite the Giants' victory, Winston had an up-and-down day that included two interceptions that thankfully didn't cost the team in the long run. He also threw three touchdown passes.

"I thought he played well except for the turnovers, and that's the thing he's going to tell you," Harbaugh said of Winston.

"So that's something to clean up."

Harbaugh added that the coaches had no thoughts about putting McCarthy into a package.

Blue Notes

With the 36-24 win, the Giants moved to 3-0 at home this season. It marks the eighth time since the 1970 merger, and the first time since 2008, that they have started the season 3-0 at home.

Harbaugh is the sixth Giants coach in franchise history to win his first three home games, joining Dan Reeves (1993), Alex Webster (1969), Jim Lee Howell (1954), Steve Owen (1931) and Roy Andrews (1929).

The Giants' defense recorded three interceptions and 14 pass breakups. The last time they had three interceptions in a game was against New England on Nov. 26, 2023. The defense's 14 passes defensed are the most by a Giants team since Dec. 29, 2013, when they totaled 16 against Washington.

Linebacker Arvell Reese produced nine total tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one tackle for loss. He is the fifth Giants rookie with three or more passes defensed and an interception in a game and the only Giants rookie since 1994 with nine or more tackles, three or more passes defensed and at least one interception in a game.

Reese is also the third rookie in the NFL since 2010 to record nine or more tackles, three or more passes defensed, and one or more interceptions, joining Dee Milliner (Dec. 22, 2013) and Kerby Joseph (Nov. 6, 2022).

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