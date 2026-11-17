Last Thursday, the New York Giants had a chance to enjoy something they probably won’t see for a while: being favored by the oddsmakers at home in a game they should have won.

Sadly, Big Blue squandered that opportunity multiple times in a gut-wrenching 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, an outcome that, had it gone the other way, might have put an early end to the NFC East race and taken Washington out of the discussion entirely.

While the Giants remain in first place in the NFC East, things are about to get more difficult starting this Sunday against a 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars team that has entered the discussion as the team to beat in the AFC.

Not surprisingly, the Jaguars are 5.5-point favorites in that game, per FanDuel Sportsbook , with the total projected at 46.5 points.

What is surprising is that the spread isn’t bigger. Jacksonville leads the league with a point differential of +125. The Jaguars also have the best turnover differential (+9) and are playing some of their best ball as they continue to run away with the AFC South.

This season, Jacksonville has been lighting up opponents, averaging 29.9 points and nearly 360 yards of total offense per game, including six contests in which they’ve scored at least 31 points.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has more than enough weapons at his disposal. The Jaguars also run the football at the 12th-highest rate and rank 12th in red-zone touchdown rate, with 30 total touchdowns.

That alone sets up a huge problem for a Giants defense that ranks dead last in that department.

Defensively, the Jaguars have largely shut down their opponents. They’ve allowed only three teams to score more than 20 points and will look to use their strength in the trenches to derail the Giants’ hopes of controlling the matchup with a steady rushing game.

Meanwhile, head coach John Harbaugh’s Giants have a lot of work to do to restore confidence among the betting community after Thursday’s disappointing loss to Washington.

This week’s opening line marks the second-largest underdog role New York has carried into a game this season, behind the 10.5-point underdog spot in Houston.

It won’t be easy against this version of the Jaguars, who have been rejuvenated by the leadership of head coach Liam Coen and the belief that they could finally contend for the Super Bowl in February.

Harbaugh and company will need to show vast improvement in executing the details they missed in the loss to Washington, as they still have a great chance to win the NFC East if they can steal a few more wins in the second half of their schedule.

The challenge is that they’ve reached the toughest point of their journey, with upcoming games against powerhouses in Jacksonville, San Francisco, Seattle, and Detroit. They’ll need to grab a win from one of those four opponents to help their cause.

As quarterback J.J. McCarthy put it, getting that unforeseen win against the Jaguars will require very crisp football that, at times, New York has shown it can produce.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.