To quote the fictional yet legendary Washington Sentinels coach Jimmy McGinty, “Winners always want the ball when the game is on the line.”

So when New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers openly asks for a bigger role in the team’s passing game, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is more than willing to let life imitate some of “The Replacements” art.

“I do really like it as long as it’s done the right way,” Nagy said of Nabers’ recent remarks. “Malik is without a doubt one of the most talented players that I’ve ever been around. And he’s one of the most competitive too. So, you morph those two together.”

Despite his standout performance in New York’s Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which he compiled 112 receiving yards and one touchdown, Nabers was quite vocal about his desire to be used in the deep passing game during the second half.

In fact, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was spotted expressing his frustrations on the sidelines.

“I felt like I didn’t get targeted much after halftime,” Nabers told reporters on Wednesday. “I felt like creating explosive plays down the field was just helping us get in a better position to score touchdowns. Some of those plays didn’t come my way, so I’m just trying to figure out why.

“During the first half when we did that, it kind of led us in the right direction, and we scored touchdowns in the red zone,” he added. “After that, we just couldn’t get going. So, I felt like the offense was needing a spark and I wanted to be that spark.”

Malik Nabers Can Find Success as the Giants’ Late-Game Deep Threat

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches the ball while Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (28) attempts an interception during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some have tried to label Nabers’ actions as disruptive, Nagy understands his intentions were purely helpful. Nagy is best known for using pre-snap motion to create misdirection for opposing defenses, but the deep passing game can succeed under his watch.

If Nabers believes he can be even more effective as the driving force of an offense that showcases quarterback Jameis Winston’s arm strength, Nagy is certainly going to encourage his young star receiver to demand the ball, as long as it is done respectfully.

“You’re crazy if you take that away from somebody,” Nagy said. “We want to get him the football. So, he knows that. But you’ve got to make sure that probably the best way to think of it is that it’s constructive and not destructive in how that happens.”

Fortunately for both Nagy and the Giants, Nabers appeared eager and able to play against the Washington Commanders in the upcoming Week 5 matchup at Northwest Stadium. As he continues to deal with lingering knee and shoulder injuries , the 23-year-old remains intent on adding to the 18 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown he has compiled in New York’s first four games.

If Nabers wants to help the Giants improve to 4-1 on the season, he’ll want the ball with the game on the line. Nagy’s task, should he choose to accept it, will be not only to scheme up situations where his top receiver can be effective, but also to channel his inner “McGinty” by realizing that “winners always do.”

“That’s important, and he’s still young,” Nagy said. “We’re still going through that process. We’re four games into it together … I’ve got thick skin. I can handle it. But we want to make sure that it’s for us and it doesn’t cross the line.

“We had a great conversation, and he’s in a great spot,” he concluded. “We definitely want to get him the ball a lot.”

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