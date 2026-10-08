Giants WR Malik Nabers' Practice Participation Status Upgraded

The New York Giants ' Thursday injury report looked much better than the day prior, as two key offensive starters are trending in the right direction.

Those two starters are offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and receiver Malik Nabers. Thomas has been dealing with a groin injury for the last two weeks, and after sitting out Wednesday’s practice, he was listed as limited on Thursday.

Thomas, the team’s starting left tackle, is clearly having his practice reps managed during the week to keep him fresh and ready to go each week. He appears to be on track for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.

Nabers told reporters he felt soreness on Wednesday, which kept him out of practice, and he has been listed with a knee ailment. He participated in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis and appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game as well.

In even more positive news, running back Cam Skattbo, who has been listed as a limited participant the last two days due to a shoulder injury, was out of the red no-contact jersey that he wore on Wednesday, suggesting that he too is trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Commanders had a mixed bag on their nearly two-dozen-strong injury report this week. Interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (hip/achilles) was downgraded from limited to did not participate. Safety Nick Cross (illness) was also downgraded from full to limited.

Three Commanders – guard Sam Cosmi (concussion/throat), tight end Ben Sinnott (rib), and linebacker Sonny Styles (groin) were all upgraded from limited to full.

But Washington's top two receivers, Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Sefon Diggs (hamstring), missed their second day of practice this week, putting their statuses for Sunday’s game in jeopardy.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP Limited WR Malik Nabers Knee DNP Limited S Jason Pinnock Concussion DNP DNP DL Chauncey Golston Neck DNP DNP RB Najee Harris NIR - Personal DNP Full RB Cam Skattebo Shoulder Limited Limited TE Chris Manhertz Shoulder Limited Limited TE Isaiah Likely Knee/Groin Limited Limited CB Deonte Bank Calf Full Full CB Bryan Hudson Ankle Full Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player/POS Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status S Percy Butler Hamstring DNP DNP WR Stefon Diggs Hamstring DNP DNP QB Marcus Mariota Knee DNP DNP WR Terry McLaurin Hamstring DNP DNP DE Charles Omenihu Groin/Ankle DNP DNP S Tyler Owens Hamstring DNP DNP C/G Nick Allegretti Hip/Achilles Limited DNP CB Trey Amos Ankle Limited Full G Sam Cosmi Concussion Limited Limited RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt Groin Limited Limited LB Frankie Luvu Groin Limited Limited RB Jeremy McNichols Quad Limited Limited TE Chig Okonkwo Hamstring Limited Limited TE Ben Sinnott Rib Limited Full LB Sonny Styles Groin Limited Full RB Rachaad White Shoulder Limited Limited DE Deatrich Wise, Jr. Quad Limited Limited WR Treylon Burks Shoulder Full Full S Nick Cross Illness Full Limited QB Jayden Daniels Left Elbow Full Full DT Javon Kinlaw Shoulder Full Full CB Fabian Moreau Knee Full Full S Jeremy Reaves Finger Full Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

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