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Giants WR Malik Nabers' Practice Participation Status Upgraded

Nabers, Andrew Thomas trending upward; Jason Pinnock, Chauncey Golston trending downward.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against Washington.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against Washington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants' Thursday injury report looked much better than the day prior, as two key offensive starters are trending in the right direction.

Those two starters are offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and receiver Malik Nabers. Thomas has been dealing with a groin injury for the last two weeks, and after sitting out Wednesday’s practice, he was listed as limited on Thursday.

Thomas, the team’s starting left tackle, is clearly having his practice reps managed during the week to keep him fresh and ready to go each week. He appears to be on track for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.

Nabers told reporters he felt soreness on Wednesday, which kept him out of practice, and he has been listed with a knee ailment. He participated in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis and appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game as well.

In even more positive news, running back Cam Skattbo, who has been listed as a limited participant the last two days due to a shoulder injury, was out of the red no-contact jersey that he wore on Wednesday, suggesting that he too is trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Commanders had a mixed bag on their nearly two-dozen-strong injury report this week. Interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (hip/achilles) was downgraded from limited to did not participate. Safety Nick Cross (illness) was also downgraded from full to limited.

Three Commanders – guard Sam Cosmi (concussion/throat), tight end Ben Sinnott (rib), and linebacker Sonny Styles (groin) were all upgraded from limited to full.

But Washington's top two receivers, Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Sefon Diggs (hamstring), missed their second day of practice this week, putting their statuses for Sunday’s game in jeopardy.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

Limited

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

DNP

Limited

S Jason Pinnock

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DL Chauncey Golston

Neck

DNP

DNP

RB Najee Harris

NIR - Personal

DNP

Full

RB Cam Skattebo

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

TE Chris Manhertz

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

TE Isaiah Likely

Knee/Groin

Limited

Limited

CB Deonte Bank

Calf

Full

Full

CB Bryan Hudson

Ankle

Full

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player/POS

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

S Percy Butler

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR Stefon Diggs

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

QB Marcus Mariota

Knee

DNP

DNP

WR Terry McLaurin

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DE Charles Omenihu

Groin/Ankle

DNP

DNP

S Tyler Owens

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

C/G Nick Allegretti

Hip/Achilles

Limited

DNP

CB Trey Amos

Ankle

Limited

Full

G Sam Cosmi

Concussion

Limited

Limited

RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt

Groin

Limited

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Groin

Limited

Limited

RB Jeremy McNichols

Quad

Limited

Limited

TE Chig Okonkwo

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

TE Ben Sinnott

Rib

Limited

Full

LB Sonny Styles

Groin

Limited

Full

RB Rachaad White

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.

Quad

Limited

Limited

WR Treylon Burks

Shoulder

Full

Full

S Nick Cross

Illness

Full

Limited

QB Jayden Daniels

Left Elbow

Full

Full

DT Javon Kinlaw

Shoulder

Full

Full

CB Fabian Moreau

Knee

Full

Full

S Jeremy Reaves

Finger

Full

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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