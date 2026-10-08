Giants WR Malik Nabers' Practice Participation Status Upgraded
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The New York Giants' Thursday injury report looked much better than the day prior, as two key offensive starters are trending in the right direction.
Those two starters are offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and receiver Malik Nabers. Thomas has been dealing with a groin injury for the last two weeks, and after sitting out Wednesday’s practice, he was listed as limited on Thursday.
Thomas, the team’s starting left tackle, is clearly having his practice reps managed during the week to keep him fresh and ready to go each week. He appears to be on track for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.
Nabers told reporters he felt soreness on Wednesday, which kept him out of practice, and he has been listed with a knee ailment. He participated in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis and appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game as well.
In even more positive news, running back Cam Skattbo, who has been listed as a limited participant the last two days due to a shoulder injury, was out of the red no-contact jersey that he wore on Wednesday, suggesting that he too is trending in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Commanders had a mixed bag on their nearly two-dozen-strong injury report this week. Interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (hip/achilles) was downgraded from limited to did not participate. Safety Nick Cross (illness) was also downgraded from full to limited.
Three Commanders – guard Sam Cosmi (concussion/throat), tight end Ben Sinnott (rib), and linebacker Sonny Styles (groin) were all upgraded from limited to full.
But Washington's top two receivers, Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Sefon Diggs (hamstring), missed their second day of practice this week, putting their statuses for Sunday’s game in jeopardy.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
Limited
WR Malik Nabers
Knee
DNP
Limited
S Jason Pinnock
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DL Chauncey Golston
Neck
DNP
DNP
RB Najee Harris
NIR - Personal
DNP
Full
RB Cam Skattebo
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
TE Chris Manhertz
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
TE Isaiah Likely
Knee/Groin
Limited
Limited
CB Deonte Bank
Calf
Full
Full
CB Bryan Hudson
Ankle
Full
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player/POS
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
S Percy Butler
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Stefon Diggs
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
QB Marcus Mariota
Knee
DNP
DNP
WR Terry McLaurin
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DE Charles Omenihu
Groin/Ankle
DNP
DNP
S Tyler Owens
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
C/G Nick Allegretti
Hip/Achilles
Limited
DNP
CB Trey Amos
Ankle
Limited
Full
G Sam Cosmi
Concussion
Limited
Limited
RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt
Groin
Limited
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Groin
Limited
Limited
RB Jeremy McNichols
Quad
Limited
Limited
TE Chig Okonkwo
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
TE Ben Sinnott
Rib
Limited
Full
LB Sonny Styles
Groin
Limited
Full
RB Rachaad White
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.
Quad
Limited
Limited
WR Treylon Burks
Shoulder
Full
Full
S Nick Cross
Illness
Full
Limited
QB Jayden Daniels
Left Elbow
Full
Full
DT Javon Kinlaw
Shoulder
Full
Full
CB Fabian Moreau
Knee
Full
Full
S Jeremy Reaves
Finger
Full
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina