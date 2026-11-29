The New York Giants might not have the talent across their roster to dominate opponents every Sunday, but they keep finding ways to win by leaning on whatever strength fits the matchup.

Defense was their calling card against the Jaguars in Week 11. Still, the Giants haven't had many chances to put together the complete, all-around game fans have been patiently waiting for.

That could change as the Giants get set to face the Indianapolis Colts, a team that has underperformed this season and whose roster deficiencies have contributed to its losing ways.

If the Giants are going to go to Indianapolis and squash the Colts, they must win these three matchups.

Jonathan Taylor vs Giants Run Defense

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many outsiders thought the most intriguing storyline this week would be former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones getting his first chance to face his old team since his release by the Giants.

With Jones surprisingly released by Indianapolis amid a dismal year, attention shifts to the biggest offensive weapon the Colts still have to test New York's defense: All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor sits just inside the top 10 among ball carriers with 188 carries for 760 yards and five touchdowns. At 27, he's still one of the NFL's best home-run-hitting backs, and it showed in how much interest he drew at the trade deadline.

That interest included John Harbaugh, who tried to bring the four-time 1,000-yard rusher to East Rutherford as a long-term bell cow. The Giants' backfield had been disappointing and ranked near the bottom of the league.

The Giants' reported offer of a second- and a fifth-round pick wasn't enough to convince the Colts to part with their most talented player. Now New York has to focus on slowing Taylor down and keeping him from taking over the game with a few big bursts.

Taylor is one of the game's best between the tackles, and he's averaging 6.9 yards per carry on runs to the left side. On those runs, he has gashed opponents for 13 runs of 10-plus yards, 300 yards after contact and four touchdowns, and he has forced 13 missed tackles.

That could set up a good test for the Giants' run defense. The unit has improved but still shows flashes of weakness in the trenches. It ranks 24th in the NFL, allowing 4.5 yards per carry entering Sunday's game.

Last week, the Giants stifled a solid Jaguars rushing attack, holding Jacksonville to a season-low 77 rushing yards and no red-zone scores. It will take more of that dominance against Taylor to keep the Colts buried.

Abdul Carter vs Colts Offensive Tackles

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) celebrates during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants fans were finally treated to an epic show from outside linebacker Abdul Carter. He answered the noise about his pass-rush impact with three sacks and 12 pressures, wrecking most of what the Jaguars' offense tried to do.

Carter's performance came against an elite offense that had been scoring more than 30 points per game, and it shouldn't be dismissed as a fluke. After the game, the No. 3 overall pick told reporters he views himself as the best pass rusher in the game.

Those are big words from a young player who once asked to wear the iconic No. 56, retired in honor of Giants legend Lawrence Taylor.

Carter plays with some of the Hall of Famer's ferocity. If he wants to keep pushing his game into the same zip code, he needs to wreak havoc again against the Colts' struggling offense.

Part of the Colts' struggles stems from their deadline fire sale. They sent All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for draft capital to fuel their impending rebuild.

Without Nelson, the Colts' starting offensive line is young. The only starter with an established résumé is 29-year-old tackle Bernhard Raimann. The other four starters are under 26 with three or fewer years of NFL service, which could make them ripe for the picking against a blitz-heavy defense.

That's what happened last week against the Houston Texans' pass rush. The Colts' line allowed two sacks and 20 total pressures in a 26-3 rout. Those numbers could climb if defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson gets the most out of his pass rushers, led by Carter. Carter is tied for 10th in the NFL with 37 pressures, and he has four sacks.

Wilson could line Carter up on both sides of the defensive line and let him unleash his arsenal of moves on a weakened Colts front. That front now has to protect quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has played limited snaps this season and hasn't made a full start since Week 5 last season.

Indianapolis enters Sunday ranked 17th in pass-block win rate, so its mobile quarterback should still have chances to throw or take off with his legs. How well he can escape the twitchy Carter remains to be seen, as the second-year edge rusher has started to heat up.

Malik Nabers vs Sauce Gardner

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers makes our list once again, a sign of how central he is to the success, or lack thereof, of the Giants' offense.

The star wide receiver has had his ups and downs this season. He has posted multiple 100-yard games but has also hit a few bumps where he struggled to catch the ball and make a significant impact.

That wasn't the case against the Jaguars. Nabers moved past the off-field controversy that had followed him since the Eagles game and caught seven passes for 55 yards. He also scored a key touchdown that helped Big Blue jump ahead of Jacksonville in the first half.

Nabers will be counted on to make big plays that push the Giants past the Colts on Sunday. The player likely standing in his way is perimeter cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner has some familiarity with Nabers from their battles during his time with the New York Jets. He has been an important man-coverage asset for Indianapolis since the Colts acquired him in a trade.

However, some of the one-on-one excellence he showed in the Big Apple has lost its luster in Indianapolis. In 15 games with the Colts, Gardner has 67 tackles, 16 pass deflections and no forced turnovers.

The Colts and their fans know that isn't the standard Gardner holds himself to as a former No. 4 overall pick. Pressure has been mounting on him to return to his 2022–23 peak, when he logged 32 combined pass deflections and three interceptions.

Gardner's coverage numbers are modest this season, and he has also been prone to costly penalties. Nabers is a crafty receiver who excels at creating separation and baiting defenders into mistakes that can swing a game. That makes this matchup perhaps Gardner's biggest test of discipline yet.

It should be an intriguing matchup between two talented players who've faced different criticisms this season. Either one can flip the script with a big performance in Indianapolis on Sunday.

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