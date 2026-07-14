John Harbaugh Encouraged by Latest Rehab Statuses for Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo

If the New York Giants offense is to be what head coach John Harbaugh envisions, it’s going to need two of its key members, receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo, on the field.

But with both still rehabbing from their respective injuries—Nabers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 4 last season and Skattebo from a dislocated right ankle and open tibia fracture suffered in Week 8—there remain questions as to where both are in their rehab and more importantly, when both will be ready to return to action.

“They're doing well,” Harbaugh said during a recent appearance on The Dominique Foxworth Show . “They're both rehabbing every day, working super hard. I would say they're on schedule.”

On schedule to be ready for camp? Week 1? Harbaugh admitted he couldn’t say for sure.

“People hear that, and they're like, ‘Well, what does that mean?’ It's like, well, ‘I don't really know because nobody knows,’” he said. “They're doing well, and they're getting better every day.”

Skattebo participated in some team drills during the mandatory minicamp, and the team hopes he might be ready for the start of training camp when the veterans report on July 28.

Nabers, on the other hand, was not seen at all during the practices open to the media, and there is a growing opinion that he will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Harbaugh revealed that it could end up being the case where Skattebo is ready to go for camp while Nabers is not.

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel like Skattebo will be ready early on in camp,” he said.

“And then Malik will be working his way into practice as camp gets started one way or another. And to what degree we will, we will find out.”

While no one would be surprised if Nabers spends most of the summer on the PUP list, the real question is how soon he might be ready for Week 1, if at all.

General manager Joe Schoen told Yahoo Sports last month that there was optimism the third-year receiver would be ready for the start of the season.

"I still think he'll be fine Week 1," Schoen said. "So we'll see. He's trending in the right direction. Again, these things take time, so it's not instant. Every patient is different."

That optimism was echoed by Harbaugh, who told Foxworth that he feels “pretty good” about the paths both players are on in their respective recoveries.

“I don't wanna make any guarantees, but I think you'll see a lot of those guys this season,” he said. “Skatt is further ahead, quote unquote, based on the type of injury, but Malik is not far behind. He's in a good place right now.”

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