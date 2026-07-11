‘Help Wanted’: Why National Media is Drastically Underrating Jaxson Dart’s Supporting Cast

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has high expectations heading into his second season. If he's going to deliver on his breakout buzz, his progress will come from the support that Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh have put around him.

Dart was operating in an impossible situation throughout most of his rookie year. Without Malik Nabers in the fold, his top receiver was Wan'Dale Robinson. He went without backfield mate Cam Skattebo for most of his starts, too.

The rookie quarterback was expected to carry the offense on his back despite being viewed as a relatively raw prospect when he was drafted. Still, he was able to produce 24 total touchdowns across his 12 starts, a rate that outpaced even Super Bowl winner Sam Darnold.

The Giants have been relentless in adding talent around Dart this offseason. Multiple additions to the wide receiver room give Big Blue a more reliable floor in the passing game than Dart had as a rookie. The signing of Isaiah Likely gives the offense a secondary option behind Nabers.

While the hiring of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy received some backlash, he has experience running effective offenses. Nagy's Kansas City Chiefs offenses finished 11th in the NFL in EPA per play over the last three seasons.

CBS Sports Ranks the Giants' Offensive Infrastructure Among the League's Worst

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) takes a drink during a break at minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Dart's supporting cast is viewed as one of the worst in the league by Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, who put the Giants’ offensive infrastructure 27th, qualifying them for the "Help Wanted" tier.

That ranking puts the Giants below the New York Jets (26th) and the Las Vegas Raiders (21st)—two teams that have far bigger question marks at quarterback.

Dubin’s reason for the brutal ranking is offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, whom he considers “a below-average play caller."

The Giants' offensive infrastructure may not be elite, but it has a much higher floor than that of several other teams that earned higher rankings.

Veteran additions and an experienced staff put Dart in a significantly improved situation. The second-year quarterback has all he needs to put together a breakout season in 2026–and that includes the supporting cast of characters.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.