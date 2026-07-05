Smooth and Silky Williams Flew Under the Radar for Two NY Giants' Title Runs

New York Giants Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells was known to be really tough on his favorite players. It was part of his plan because he knew they could handle the calculated grief he was spewing at them to motivate the rest of the team.

Cornerback Perry Williams was one of the rare few who usually became the subject of the coach's compliments. Not that Parcells didn't occasionally prod him, too, but he had great respect for Williams' professionalism and humble demeanor, and he always called him "the best-conditioned player I ever had."

Receivers were not fond of competing against the crafty Williams, who had the speed, length, and stamina to harass them throughout the game. He was also a strong hitter and displayed a nose for the ball with 18 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries over his 10-year NFL career.

Williams came into the NFL running a 4.38 time in the 40 at 6-2 and 200 pounds. The Giants grabbed the North Carolina State product in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL Draft, but he suffered a season-ending stress fracture in his foot during the preseason.

A starter upon returning in 1984, he earned All-Rookie recognition from Football Digest with 13 passes defensed and three interceptions, and remained in the lineup for most of his pro tenure while winning two Super Bowls with the Giants. His 146 appearances remain the most by a cornerback in franchise history.

Williams grabbed a career-high four interceptions during the 1986 season, frustrating four opponents during the Giants' season-ending nine-game winning streak.

In Week 8, his interception in Washington territory set up a touchdown. Williams also picked off a pass in the epic Week 13 game at San Francisco and had another theft in Week 14 at Washington. Finally, he stole a pass to set up a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 16.

During the 1990 Super Bowl-winning season, Williams guarded the boundary as part of a suffocating three-corner formation with Mark Collins and former Dallas ballhawk Everson Walls on passing downs.

At the end of the day, Williams might not have been one of the more recognizable members of the Big Blue defense, but his contributions made it all possible for the Giants to enjoy the season they had in 1986.

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