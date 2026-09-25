Giants Hand Offense to Jameis Winston as Jaxson Dart's Season Ends — Here's What Changes

As the reality of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury sets in, the team must turn its attention to a Week 3 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

With Dart sidelined indefinitely, the Giants now place the fate of their offense in the hands of 12-year veteran Jameis Winston . Though the quarterback change isn't expected to alter their scheme drastically, Winston’s unique skill set will require adjustments.

In short, coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense now belongs to Winston instead of Dart — a contingency the Giants have been preparing for since the start of formal offseason workouts in March.

“When we first got started, we wanted to be able to be prepared to have multiple styles of offense,” Nagy said this week.

“So, if something like this does happen, it doesn't put you in a hole where it changes everything.”

Walking the Fine Line of ‘Big Play” vs. ‘Harm’s Way’

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) is hurried by New York Jets defensive end Joseph Ossai (46) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Dart is highly regarded as a dual-threat talent, Winston is at his best when imposing a true pocket presence. The Florida State product has thrown for 24,903 yards with 156 passing touchdowns.

Whereas Dart was better equipped to use his elusive mobility to make plays, Winston’s arm strength is his greatest asset.

For Nagy, the challenge is devising a game plan that lets his new starter play to his strengths.

In his relief of Dart in Week 2, the veteran quarterback looked to be out of sorts for much of the game. He ultimately completed only 11-of-27 passes for 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Giants wish to fare better against the Titans this weekend at MetLife Stadium, Winston will need to improve his accuracy and decision-making. To do so, he must remain comfortable and well-prepared to run New York’s offense — a responsibility that belongs as much to Nagy as it does to Winston.

“Jameis is a guy that's played a lot of football games in his career. We have ultimate trust in him,” Nagy said.

“And so, unlike the game when it happens on play seven, where you have most of your game designed around Jaxson, now we get a chance to design around Jameis' strengths and what he does.

“I think that's our job as coaches,” he continued. “To make sure we put those guys in the best position possible and really show Jameis how we can do that for him to help him help us.”

Still, Winston is known as much for his struggles with ball security as he is for his cannon-like arm strength. Having set career highs in both touchdown passes (33) and interceptions (30) in 2019, the 32-year-old is familiar with both the spoils and toils of being an NFL starting quarterback.

For a quarterback who often seeks reward over risk, Nagy must walk a fine line: dialing up big-play opportunities while mitigating the risk of Winston putting the football in a vulnerable position.

Fortunately for the Giants, Nagy knows Winston’s attributes, both positive and negative.

“We know who he is. We talked all through training camp about protecting the football,” Nagy advised. “And so, respecting the football and ball security is paramount with this type of team that we have.

“He knows that,” he added. “And again, he's as true of a pro as you'll be around, preparation-wise and how he handles this. So, you play his game, [let him] be who he is, and then we've got to help him as a staff, too.”

Winston is taking things one game at a time, his focus squarely on Sunday’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans.





“My focus is on being my very best, going out there and having elite fundamentals and precise execution,” he said.

“That's what it starts with, and it's as simple as that. No matter how big it may seem, being present and focused on doing all that you can do with what you have, with where you are.

“For right now, that's keeping Jaxson’s spirits uplifted and going out there on that football field and being the New York Football Giants starting quarterback.”

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