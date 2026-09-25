Giants Teammates Open Up on Life Without Jaxson Dart

As New York Giants fans continue to cope with the gravity of quarterback Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury , his teammates feel its effects most.

Despite initial reports indicating that the 23-year-old had suffered an MCL sprain during New York’s 28-6 Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, subsequent X-rays and tests revealed a more serious injury — one that requires surgery and will sideline him indefinitely.

The Locker Room Rallies Around Dart

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) stand together as fireworks go off starting the beginning of a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unsurprisingly, Skattebo’s sentiments were later echoed by receiver Malik Nabers, who is also dealing with injuries. The Giants wideout missed all but four games of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.

While trying to secure a first-half catch against Rams defensive back Trent McDuffie in New York’s Week 2 loss, the Giants receiver “popped” his right shoulder — an injury that landed him on New York’s Week 3 report .

In both cases, Dart remained a steadfast supporter for Nabers as he worked tirelessly to return to the field as soon as possible. With the Giants’ second-year quarterback sidelined for the foreseeable future, Nabers is honored to return the favor.

“It takes the breath out of you for sure … I just feel for him,” Nabers said. “I've been in that position too. So, I know what he's going through. I know what he's thinking. So, just trying to be there for him like he was there for me.”

Before his injury, Dart’s poise and growing chemistry with his receivers instilled optimism for both him and the Giants. Though replacing the second-year starter remains a daunting task, Nabers remains determined that Dart will be well-supported in his recovery.

“All he knows is football, and he puts in a lot of great effort, a lot of great work, a lot of nights, a lot of mornings … coming in early and leaving late and trying to give us the best opportunity to win,” Nabers said. “I feel for him — his whole world is probably crashing down on him.

“But he has his brothers with him, he has family, he has people that care about him, and there are people (that are) going to be with him through this rehab,” he added. “We’re going to support him and get him back on the field as healthy as possible.”

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