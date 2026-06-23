Raheem Layne Surprised Everyone in 2025. Can He Stick With the Giants in 2026?

Raheem Layne spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, primarily on special teams. When the New York Giants signed him as a free agent in 2024, the expectation was that he would assume the same role.

But that simply didn't happen. Layne received significantly fewer snaps on special teams with the Giants than he did with the Chargers over the previous two seasons. What was more surprising was how much he was utilized on defense, especially last season. Layne was called upon late in the season to make two starts for the Giants, and he comported himself well in a substitute role.

Now, going into 2026 with a new coaching staff and new teammates, the question he will have to answer is whether 2025 was an anomaly based on countless injuries or if he showed enough to make the new Giants regime believe he could be a part of the rotation at safety.

RAHEEM LAYNE, S

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 192 lbs.

Exp.: 3 years

School: Indiana

How Acquired: FA-’24

2025 in Review

During Raheem Layne's first season with the New York Giants, he played only two games. Over those two games, he received 32 total snaps across defense and special teams. That was much different in 2025, when he actually started two games for the Giants.

He suited up for three games last season and started the final two. In those two starts at the end of the season, he recorded 102 total defensive snaps.

Against Las Vegas, he played 47 defensive snaps (80% of the total), and in their second matchup against the Cowboys, he played 55 defensive snaps (100% of the total). That's in stark contrast to the 19 total special teams snaps he participated in all season.

It clearly wasn't the plan for Layne to start two games in the secondary for the Giants last year. But what remains unknown is what the plan for Layne was altogether.

He seemed to never really find a home on special teams, and clearly, the only reason he was playing defense was that he was one of the healthier bodies in the building. To his credit, he made the best of the situation.

He recorded four tackles in each of the games, showing that he could be a valuable member of the defense in run support and possibly even showing that he could be more of a factor on special teams than he had been over the past two seasons.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, last season Layne signed a two-year, $2.175 million contract with an average salary of $1.087 million. This season, he is set to make $1.145 million and carry a cap hit of the same amount. His contract does not include any guaranteed money, and it does not carry any dead cap.

2026 Preview

There are quite a few names to work through if Layne wants to be a part of this 2026 roster.

We know Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland are the starters in 2026, but Jason Pinnock—a guy who has seen success in the Giants' secondary—has returned after a year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ar'Darius Washington also comes over to New York from the Baltimore Ravens, following head coach John Harbaugh to the Big Apple. Even a guy like former Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell will be a name that Layne has to deal with because of his special teams prowess.

A win for Layne would simply be making the 53-man roster on a permanent basis. Over his four seasons in the league, he has yet to be active for every game of the season.

The past two years with the Giants have seen very little time for him on the active roster; the five games over that time period are fewer than he received in one season with the Chargers.

Ultimately, his fight is to make a name for himself on special teams. There are simply too many safeties to leap over in order to gain a roster spot simply for his ability on defense.

If he can show significant special-teams value, then his starting experience might help tip him over the top. In the end, I think he's left on the outside looking in.

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