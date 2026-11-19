The New York Giants know that any path to victory starts with teamwork.

That’s the message defensive lineman D.J. Reader and tight end Chris Manhertz, a Bronx native, helped deliver Monday night to dozens of teenage students in the New York Public Library’s “ Teen Reading Ambassadors ” program.

“We are delighted to have welcomed the New York Giants to the Library alongside Citizens for a mentorship event with our wonderful Teen Reading Ambassadors,” said Brian Bannon, the Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education and Chief Librarian.

“The Giants and our teens talked about the importance of teamwork, whether on the football field or working with younger children at their library branch, offering homework help and more.”

Manhertz and Reader are certainly no strangers when it comes to the importance of teamwork. As part of 11-man unit with a common, united goal on every play aimed at pushing Big Blue across the finish line, each man knows his role on any given play, which Manhertz said is key.

“Everybody has a piece of the whole pie, and your whole team is relying on you to be accountable to whatever role you have," he said. "We need different perspectives for each team. It helps carry the entire team a long way.”

Reader added, “You may be in a position where maybe you’re not the captain or something, but you still give a lot of value in leadership. So you also still want to bring those young guys along.

“Maybe you can help them with plays, things like this and that while also not stepping on anybody else’s toes. So those are important. You’ve got to listen to your leader and be able to have some of your lieutenants help you out.”

The New York Public Library’s Teen Reading Ambassadors program offers internships to teens to develop job readiness and leadership skills by mentoring younger children. Ambassadors also help promote the Library’s mission to inspire a lifelong love of reading and learning.

They are also involved in writing, designing, and editing Portal, the library’s magazine for children ages 6-12. The title was chosen because it means “doorway or entrance into something new.”

As part of the event, the Giants also donated $15,000 to the program.

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