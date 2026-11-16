Giants Incentives Check-In: Which Players Are on Pace to Earn Bonuses?

One of the New York Giants ’ new approaches this past offseason was adding a slew of “not likely to be earned” (NLTBE) incentives to player contracts.

NLTBEs can benefit a team’s cap because, if the player reaches them, the charge doesn’t hit until the following year’s cap. An NLTBE incentive differs from a “likely to be earned” (LTBE) incentive because it’s based on what the player achieved in that statistical category the year prior.

For example, if a contract promises $1 million based on a player achieving 50 receptions in a season and that player achieved 55 receptions the prior season, the incentive is classified as an LTBE because the player has already reached that mark recently.

As an LTBE, the bonus counts against the current year’s salary cap; if the player doesn’t earn the incentive, the team gets a credit toward the following year’s cap space.

But if that same $1 million promise is based on 50 receptions and the player, in the prior season, had only 40 receptions, it becomes an NLTBE because the player didn’t reach the milestone the year prior. And if an NLTBE incentive isn’t earned, it doesn’t count against the following year’s cap.

The Giants offered players $28.3 million in NLTBE incentives. With 10 weeks of the NFL season in the books, thus far the team owes the players involved $2.25 million or roughly 8% of that total.

Who is set to cash in and who isn't? Here is the rundown with data provided via Spotrac .

CB Greg Newsome II

Newsome, who recently signed a three-year, $46 million contract extension with $36 million guaranteed, originally had a chance to earn up to $2 million in incentives if he hit playing-time metrics.

Thus far, Newsome has played in 80.2% of the team’s defensive snaps, so he’s currently on pace to earn $1 million of the $2 million originally promised to him.

If he finishes having played in 90% or more of the team’s snaps, he’ll earn an additional $1 million in incentives for a maxed-out total of $2 million.

QB Jameis Winston

Winston is currently on pace to earn $500,000 of the $2 million max attached to a playing-time incentive. The quarterback has participated in 59.8% of the team’s offensive snaps.

He’s 0.2% away from hitting the next payout in that metric (60% playing time), which, if he hits it, will pay out another $250,000, boosting Winston’s incentives to $750,000.

DL D.J. Reader

New York Giants defensive line DJ Reader | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reader has two incentives in his deal, one for playing time and one for sacks. He has already picked up $250,000 of the max $750,000 for playing time, having taken part in 56.8% of the team’s defensive snaps (the minimum criterion was 53% of the snaps).

He also needs two more sacks to reach three, which would trigger a $500,000 incentive payout.

TE Isaiah Likely

Likely, who is having a breakout year this season, is on pace to hit a number of his contract incentives.

He has already picked up $250,000 for hitting seven receiving touchdowns, which crossed the first criterion of a minimum of six. If he records one more touchdown, that total will double to $500,000. And if he hits 10 receiving touchdowns, he’ll max out at $750,000 in that metric.

He has likely also met half of a playing-time/playoff incentive. He needs to participate in at least 60% of the offensive snaps, and the team needs to make the postseason for him to get an additional $150,000.

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely has already met the first part of that criterion, having played in 75.4% of the snaps. He needs the Giants to win the division, which will secure a postseason spot and trigger that incentive payout.

There are two more incentives that Likely is on pace to reach. The first is receptions. Likely needs five more receptions to hit 60, which would then trigger a $250,000 payout. He can max out at $750,000 if he hits 80 receptions.

The other incentive is receiving yards. He can max out at $750,000 if he reaches 850 receiving yards. Currently, he has 575 and is just 75 yards away from hitting the first benchmark, which would pay him $250,000 if he hits 650 receiving yards.

FB Patrick Ricard

Pancake Pat has a playing-time incentive in his deal, and he has already hit the first benchmark: playing in 30% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Ricard, having played in 36.4% of the snaps so far, has hit $250,000 in incentives. If he finishes with 40% of the team’s offensive snaps, he can max out at $450,000 in that incentive.

ILB Micah McFadden

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McFadden has up to $2 million in playing-time incentives, and he’s well on his way to hitting the first benchmark: $250,000 if he plays in 35% of the defensive snaps.

McFadden has stepped in for the injured Tremaine Edmunds, and he rarely comes off the field. He’ll earn an additional $250,000 if he plays in 40% of the defensive snaps and then $375,000 per tier for hitting the following playing-time benchmarks: 50%, 60%, 70% and 75%.

The following Giants are unlikely to earn their contract incentives.

LT Andrew Thomas

Thomas can earn up to $500,000 for a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nod. Unfortunately, thanks to a groin injury, he’s not having a promising season and is unlikely to earn either of those honors.

OLB Brian Burns

Burns had an opportunity to earn up to $1.8 million if he reached 12.5 sacks, earned first-team All-Pro honors, or made the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately, a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 3 ended those hopes for this season.

WR Calvin Austin III

New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin had three incentives (receiving yards, receptions and playing time), each paying out $1 million apiece. Unfortunately, he never made it to the regular season after tearing his ACL in training camp.

DE/OLB Chauncey Golston

Golston stood to earn up to $500,000 if he reached 10 sacks. His first level, though, was six sacks, which would have brought him $125,000 had he reached it. Unfortunately, Golston is on season-ending injured reserve with a neck ailment.

WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney has $7 million in incentives at stake between playing time, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Currently, he’s not close to hitting any of those incentives, which include $250,000 for playing time, a minimum of $375,000 for 35 receptions (max is $2.5 million for 75 catches), a minimum of $375,000 for at least 450 receiving yards (he has 175 at the moment) and a max of $2.5 million if he tops 900 receiving yards, and a max of $1.75 million for nine receiving touchdowns (he can earn $375,000 for three touchdowns).

RB Devin Singletary

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singletary needs to hit at least 56% of the offensive snaps to earn a $250,000 payout (he’s currently at 27.3%). With Cam Skattebo as RB1, Singletary is facing an uphill battle there. He’s also facing an uphill battle to hit the minimum 1,100 scrimmage yards needed for a $125,000 payout.

S Jevon Holland

Holland has been playing lights out for the Giants this year, and if he finishes strong enough to earn both Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, he’s looking at up to $500,000.

CB Paulson Adebo

Adebo can earn $500,000 each if he makes the Pro Bowl and earns first-team All-Pro honors. Given that he’s not only lost his starting job but also been a healthy scratch a few times this year, he’s clearly not reaching that incentive.

DL Roy Robertson-Harris

Robertson-Harris suffered a ruptured Achilles in the spring, so he obviously has zero chance to earn up to $250,000 in playing-time incentives this year.

ILB Zaire Barnes

New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes is a mainstay on special teams, where he has performed well this season. Unfortunately, that won’t help him earn the $400,000 incentive in his contract, which he would earn for playing 45% of the defensive snaps.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.