The New York Giants will face one of their toughest tests this season during this weekend's Week 11 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At 7-2, the Jaguars are comfortably atop the AFC South and appear headed for their second straight division title. Though they have shown proficiency in all three phases of the game, Jacksonville has thrived in 2026 behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence's stellar play.

Through the first nine games of the season, Lawrence has completed 66 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,284 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 112.8 passer rating. He has also rushed 25 times for 106 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Although the 27-year-old has been sufficiently battle-tested during his six-year career, he acknowledged that the much-improved Giants defense will present a significant challenge to the Jaguars' offense.

"I think it all starts up front, obviously," Lawrence told reporters earlier this week. "Getting after the quarterback, they got a good pass rush group really across the board on the edges and interior. I mean, those guys are doing a really, really good job.

"They're rushing with a purpose every snap," he added. "And then I think also the ability to match that with how well the secondary's playing, really at every position. Those guys are covering really well. They play a decent amount of man coverage, they bring a decent amount of pressure, all those things."

Under coordinator Dennard Wilson, the Giants have adopted a pass-rush style that is based on applying extra pressure through the blitz. The unit has been much more effective with schemed pressures, thanks to the efforts of linebackers Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Arvell Reese.

To find success on Sunday, Lawrence knows he will need to account for the Giants' scheme as well as their players, including the man coverage provided by their secondary.

"In man coverage you hold on to the ball a little bit longer," Lawrence explained. "If it's sticky man coverage, then it lets the rush go. And then, some of the pressure obviously can get the ball out a little sooner. I think their scheme is really good. They're well coached. They know what they're doing. You mix that with some really, really good players, and I think you're seeing that's a good defense."

While New York has seen several players emerge as defensive factors this season, perhaps the greatest impact has come from Reese.

The fifth overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft has logged 53 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. In addition to being an early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Reese has become one of Big Blue's most fearsome defenders, a point not lost on Lawrence.

Solving the ‘Problem’ of Arvell Reese?

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) reacts after a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They [Giants] use him in a lot of different ways," Lawrence said. "He's a really good pass rusher when they want to blitz him and rush him. He's physical. I think that's where he has a special skill set that not every linebacker has. I think he's really good off the ball as well.

"Running, diagnosing, [he] plays extremely hard, [he] runs to the football. I think he's pretty good in coverage too, which is also rare that he runs sideline to sideline so well and is great in the run game and great at rushing the passer, but also can cover.

"That makes him a really, really good player," he added. "And that makes it challenging to prepare for just because he can do so many different things. I think that's why you're seeing the impact. I mean, he can do it all."

To disrupt what Reese does well, Lawrence will need to rely on his top offensive weapons: running back Bhayshul Tuten, receivers Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, and tight end Brenton Strange.

The Jaguars must also get a strong performance from their offensive line, led by rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

Starting center Robert Hainsey, who left Jacksonville's Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury, is not expected to play. Reserve Jonah Monheim will be tasked with keeping the team's offensive line operating at a high level.

Despite the Giants' ability to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, Lawrence likes his team's chances with Monheim in the middle.

"I know he's going to be ready to go," Lawrence said. "He prepares like a pro. I think he's really talented and a really good player, but I know he's been preparing as a starter. So, nothing's going to surprise him.

"He runs the show up there. He's really smart, and we've had a lot of communication because we sit in meetings every Tuesday and go through different looks."

Kickoff between the Giants and Jaguars is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 22 at MetLife Stadium.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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