If the New York Giants earn a Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson believes linebacker Abdul Carter must play an integral role in the defensive game plan.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been one of the Giants’ most important defenders this season. Carter has made nine starts and compiled 22 total tackles (three for loss), eight quarterback hits, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Though his sack total has drawn some criticism, Wilson said the 23-year-old is playing at a high level.

“I think he’s played extremely well. If you watch him, he’s been extremely disruptive,” Wilson said Thursday.

“He’s making a lot of plays. The sack numbers aren’t there, but he’s affecting the game. A lot of holding calls, a lot of pressures. He’s getting the quarterback off the spot so that the sacks will come.

"We’re trying to put him in positions for him to get some touches on the quarterback, but he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do.”

Under Wilson, the Giants have adopted a pass-rush style built on blitz pressure. The unit has been much more effective with schemed pressures, thanks to Carter and fellow linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Arvell Reese.

To find success Sunday, Wilson said the defense must do a better job of converting pressure, even as others may find more opportunities to take down Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“We all need to do a better job of converting, especially on play-action pass on non-3rd down situations, non-pass situations. And just as a whole, as a collective, as you rush better together, they’ll have to move away from him at times if somebody else is hitting the quarterback. But I think it’s all going to come.”

Abdul Carter is Just Getting Started

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) warms up during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Carter lacks in sacks, he makes up for with pressure. PFF has credited the Penn State product with 28 pressures, including 20 quarterback hurries, this season.

With Lawrence ranking sixth in passing grade against the blitz, Carter’s production could swing the game.

After all, few pass rushers in the NFL combine speed and power the way Carter does. His athleticism and instincts give him the chance to be a consistent, disruptive force against opposing quarterbacks, only increasing his value to New York’s defense.

According to Wilson, the young pass rusher is just getting started.

“One thing about Abdul is this: he has high expectations,” Wilson said. “He’s doing his job to the best of his ability. And other things will happen for him. Man, you should see the guy. He works so hard in the meeting rooms, trying to understand the game plan, and he takes pride in being a disciplined football player.

“And he’s still progressing,” he added. “You look at him from last year to this year and how he’s playing, how dependable he is, how accountable he is. He’s doing the little things correctly.

“Everything else is going to take care of itself because he has that dynamic ability and that dynamic trait. It will turn on. And when it turns on, watch out.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.