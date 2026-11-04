Giants’ Reported Trade Target Derrick Henry Appears Off the Market

For those hoping for a reunion between running back Derrick Henry and head coach John Harbaugh with the New York Giants , that long-shot move now seems over.

The Ravens, 4-4 and last in the AFC North, face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Despite that, they are not out of contention for a postseason berth, which is why they are trying to salvage their 2026 season.

They have lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to a season-ending thumb injury and backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to turf toe .

Baltimore, which will start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano on Thursday, has reportedly acquired veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals to lead its offense the rest of the way.

With the Ravens taking such measures to stay afloat, any hope of the Giants, who are believed to be in the market for a bell-cow running back, working out a deal for Henry is likely over.

The 32-year-old Henry, signed through the 2027 season, has been mentioned as a possible fallback for the Giants, who have also reportedly been linked to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Henry spent two seasons under Harbaugh in Baltimore and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (16) in 2024. That familiarity and Henry’s contract made him a plausible alternative, especially since the Colts are reportedly seeking several draft picks for Taylor, who is 27, five years younger than Henry, and under contract through 2028.

Harbaugh, who said earlier this week that the Giants are open to taking calls from any team looking to make a deal, spoke about balancing the draft capital they’d give up against a player’s fit and cost.

“It’s got to be something that is a need, that fits your financial profile, that fits your price tag,” he said. “It’s not like we have a bunch of draft picks either. We’re not loaded with 12 or 13 draft picks, so we don’t have draft capital to burn. We don’t. So, we have to be smart shoppers that way.”

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.