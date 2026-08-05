Giants Officially Lose Roy Robertson-Harris for the Season, Bolster Secondary With Two Signings

The New York Giants announced that they made several roster moves before their seventh practice of the summer at The Greenbrier.

Big Blue placed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve and waived/injured receiver Beaux Collins. They also signed defensive back D.J. James ( as was reported yesterday ) and cornerback David Long.

Robertson-Harris was set to begin the second year of his two-year contract with the Giants. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles in May during the team’s OTAs.

Still, head coach John Harbaugh said shortly after Robertson-Harris’s diagnosis became known that he was hopeful that, given the timing of the injury, there might be a chance for the defensive lineman to return later in the season.

As a result, Robertson-Harris, a starter on last year’s defensive line, was placed on PUP before the start of camp.

But with the Giants having added several veterans to the unit in the offseason as well as looking for second-year defensive lineman Darius Alexander to take the next step in his development following a strong end to his rookie campaign, Robertson-Harris’s return later in the season was never a realistic goal.

Collins joined the Giants in 2025 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He appeared in two games for New York, catching two out of six pass targets for 25 yards. His primary role, though, was on special teams.

Long, 28, is making his second stint with the Giants, having last been with them in the summer of 2024. He has also been with several teams, starting with the Rams, who selected him out of Michigan in the third round of the 2019 draft. His other stops include the Raiders, Panthers (twice), Packers, and Colts.

Long won a Super Bowl (LVI) with the Rams. A third-round pick by the Rams in 2019, Long has appeared in 80 games with 12 starts. He has 96 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and one interception over his career.

The move to add two defensive backs to the roster is curious unless there are hidden injuries that the team is not yet ready to disclose.

It’s been widely assumed that Paulson Adebo, a key free-agent signing last year, is a lock to retain his starting job while on the other side, Deonte Banks, Colton Hood, and Greg Newsome II are battling for the starting job that opened when Cor’Dale Flott signed with the Titans in free agency.

The move to add two cornerbacks could be to add competition and special teams depth, or a combination of the two.

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