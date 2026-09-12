Giants Fill Slayton's Roster Spot with Receiver; What Does It Mean for Malik Nabers?

The New York Giants have finally filled the open spot on their roster left by the release of receiver Darius Slayton by signing receiver/special teamer Dalen Cambre from their practice squad.

The move makes financial sense for the Giants, who are also expected to elevate receiver Braxton Berrios from the practice squad for their Week 1 game.

Cambre was originally signed as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent part of the 2025 season on the Giants’ 53-man roster, appearing in seven games (mainly on special teams).

He didn’t make the 53-man roster coming out of camp this year despite having a strong showing in the preseason. But Cambre gets the nod for the open spot for two possible reasons.

The first and most obvious is that starting receiver Malik Nabers, listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, is not necessarily a lock to play. Nabers has insisted that he alone will decide whether he plays.

While there remains optimism that Nabers will be available, the Giants have undoubtedly taken this step with Cambre to protect themselves just in case Nabers feels like he’s not ready.

The other reason for Cambre’s promotion likely comes down to finances. Berrios, as a seven-year veteran, would draw a minimum annual salary of $1.3 million, all of which would count against the team’s salary cap this year. His base salary would also be locked in for the year, regardless of whether he plays or is on the roster.

Cambre, by contrast, has one year of accredited service, and thus his minimum salary would be $1 million for a 17-game season. While it’s not a big difference in terms of what Berrios would earn had he been signed to the roster, the difference is enough to cover at least one practice squad elevation.

With the addition of Cambre to the 53-man roster, the Giants’ receiver group for Week 1 projects as follows:

Malik Nabers

Darnell Mooney

Malachi Fields

Odell Beckham Jr.

Dalen Cambre

Braxton Berrios

If Nabers does not play, the starters will likely be Mooney and Fields, though don't forget that tight end Isaiah Likely also figures to be a big part of the receiving game for Big Blue.

The rest of the Giants’ roster moves, specifically the practice squad elevations, will be announced around 4 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to Berrios, linebacker Malik Harrison is projected to be the second move the Giants will make.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.