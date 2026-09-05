Giants Week 1 Inactives: Early Predictions Include Injured RB, Trade Candidate WR

The New York Giants take the field in a week from today, and a fun exercise that is catching on is figuring out which players will be inactive.

While the injury report and practice squad elevations are going to play roles in that final list, here is our very, very early guess as to which players are not likely to get uniforms for the Week 1 opener.

Because we project that receiver Braxton Berrios will be elevated from the practice squad, the Giants would only need to have six players inactive. If they were to bring up a second man from the practice squad, then it would be seven.

Without knowing the injury report and how it might affect the practice squad elevation decisions, the only guy we’re counting on to be elevated (because Harbaugh said as much) is Berrios. Otherwise, here are our predictions for the Week 1 inactive players.

WR Darius Slayton

If Berrios is indeed elevated from the practice squad, the Giants will need one less receiver dressed for the game, regardless of whether Malik Nabers is on a pitch count.

In that case, figure the Giants will carry just two receivers on the active roster who don’t contribute on special teams: Nabers and Odell Beckham Jr.

There’s no need to dress Slayton, who one wonders if the Giants are looking to move via trade, for the game, as he doesn’t give them anything on special teams, plus it looks like Malachi Fields has jumped ahead of him in the pecking order.

TE Thomas Fidone II

The Giants aren’t dressing four tight ends and a fullback. Fidone becomes the odd man out in this case.

RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Aug 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates gaining yardage against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The odds of the Giants keeping four running backs active for Sunday night really don’t make sense. This position might, in fact, be one where injury comes into play.

Tracy was still dealing with the stinger he suffered against the Jets in the preseason finale, so it's unknown at this time how much he’ll be able to do in the coming week.

Remember, last week he was in a red (no-contact) jersey. If he is in the red jersey again this coming week, then his odds of playing Sunday night definitely decrease.

DB Elijah Campbell

I’m almost certain that the final inactive player will come from the defensive backs group, where special-teams value will be the deciding factor.

Nic Jones looks to be one of the gunners for the coming season, and he was also among the highest-graded Giants special teams performers this summer. And as of right now, I can’t see how the Giants would keep both him and Elijah Campbell active.

Again, there is a strong chance that a linebacker is a healthy scratch, but if the Giants are looking to be more physical on special teams, it makes more sense to keep those guys active and make the sacrifice at defensive back.

Plus, if you need another reason why that could make sense, the Giants have an abundance of defensive backs for the defense, to the point where it makes more sense to spare a defensive back.

OT J.C. Davis

Although the rookie was impressive in the summer, the Giants are not likely to carry a fourth offensive tackle behind starters Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, and primary backup Marcus Mbow.

DL Bobby Jamison-Travis

The Giants added Jamison-Travis to the 53-man roster to avoid having to expose him to waivers, but the young draft pick needs a little more time to develop his skills to be fully competitive at this level.

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