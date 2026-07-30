Giants Bet Big on New-Look Defensive Line to Finally Fix the Run Defense

The New York Giants have a lot they need to figure out now that training camp is underway, specifically regarding their roster.

But among the biggest question marks the Giants hope to have answered is whether their run defense, which over the last several years has ranked toward the bottom of the league—last year it ranked 31st in average rushing yards per game allowed (145.3) and dead last in average rushing yards per play allowed (5.3)—is finally fixed.

A lot of eyes are on the defensive line. The team traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason after he spent seven seasons with Big Blue.

The Giants got the No. 10 overall pick in return for Lawrence, but they didn't use it on a defensive lineman. Instead, the Giants selected Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

The Giants filled the void by signing veteran D.J. Reader and drafting Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round to fill Lawrence’s spot.

And with Roy Robertson-Harris currently recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in May, they added veterans Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, Sam Roberts, and Zacch Pickens to a group that has holdover Darius Alexander.

Those moves, combined with the offseason overhaul of the inside linebackers—free-agent addition Tremaine Edmunds and first-round rookie Arvell Reese—have Schoen hoping the run defense will be significantly improved.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh talks with media after organized team activities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[Head coach John Harbaugh] has said it multiple times about stopping the run. It’s an emphasis. We talk about it all the time,” said Schoen on Wednesday before the Giants hit the field for their first practice of training camp.

“We're not in pads yet, but we're going to continue to work on that and do whatever we can to be better than we have been in the past.”

What should also help the run defense is a shift in defensive philosophy. Former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen emphasized lane integrity over chaotic disruption, which is what new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson emphasizes.

Wilson’s more aggressive attacking-style scheme is aimed at putting the Giants' defensive front in proactive mode rather than reactive.

While the scheme sounds much more promising, the coaches still need to figure out who will staff the defensive front and in what specific roles, a question to which they hope to have the answer when training camp comes to an end.

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