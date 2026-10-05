Braxton Berrios Headed to IR With Foot Injury

New York Giants receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios, who suffered a foot injury late in the first half of the team’s 36-24 Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals, is being placed on injured reserve , according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Berrios, who joined the 53-man roster last week after spending the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad, served as the Giants' main return specialist on punts and kickoffs.

In four games this season, Berrios returned four punts for 10 yards, including a 7-yard return, and had five kickoff returns for 138 yards (27.6 avg.).

As a receiver, he had one pass target, which came in the game against the Cardinals (the pass attempt falling incomplete).

With Berrios out for at least the next four weeks, receiver Charlie Jones, who was signed to the 53-man roster last week after spending time on the team’s practice squad, is believed to be the next man up.

Jones replaced Berrios in the second half of Sunday’s game. He returned two punts for 29 yards (14.5 avg.) and had a fair catch. On kickoffs, he returned three for 69 yards (23.0 avg.).

The Giants have two receivers on their practice squad, Jalin Hyatt and Dalen Cambre. Of the two, Cambre has special teams experience.

The other possibility is that if defensive lineman/outside linebacker Chauncey Golston’s neck injury is something that might keep him sidelined for a while, the team could look to sign outside linebacker Trace Ford, who was elevated from the practice squad last week for the first time this season, to the 53-man roster.

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