Giants' DL Sam Roberts Has One Camp to Save His NFL Career

The New York Giants signed defensive lineman Sam Roberts early in free agency as part of a defensive line interior makeover.

Roberts is a former D2 football superstar who was considered a sneaky good sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft, a team with a reputation for finding uncut gems in the trenches.

Over the next two seasons, he was unable to reward their gamble. He played in 12 games and started just one. He only amassed seven tackles, three of which were solo stops, and none of them were tackles for loss.

That led to a two-year odyssey in which he played for two different organizations, the Panthers and the Falcons. Roberts only earned one start in that time and has only suited up for eight games.

Over his four seasons, he has only recorded one sack, a far cry from his 18.5 sacks in college. There may have been signs of that promise last season with the Falcons, and now the Giants want to see if they can find it.

They need another one-gap penetrator to emerge, and that is Roberts’ chance to make this squad.

SAM ROBERTS, DL

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 lbs.

Exp.: 4 Years

School: Northwest Missouri State

How Acquired: FA-'26

2025 in Review

Roberts signed with the Falcons after a lackluster season with the Carolina Panthers. Through the first five games of the season, he waited for his chance, and in Week 6, he got it.

Against the Buffalo Bills, he garnered 23 defensive snaps. He recorded four tackles and a sack on Josh Allen, helping the Falcons to an upset victory.

He would make four more appearances from Weeks 7 -10. He made his only start of the season in week eight against the Miami Dolphins. During that game, he was able to amass six total tackles in only 26 defensive snaps. He also finished with a season-high six special teams snaps.

Over his five-game stint, he garnered 102 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps. He made 18 total tackles and six solo stops. He also had two quarterback hits and a sack. Although he seemed to be very productive during that time, he did not appear for the Falcons again after Week 10.

During that week against the Colts in an international game, he sustained ankle and knee injuries that landed him on the injured reserve list and kept him there for the remainder of the season.

Roberts had offseason surgery, which delayed his joining the Giants and also kept him out of spring drills. It was never disclosed what the surgery was for, but he is expected to be ready for the start of camp.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, the Giants signed Roberts to a one-year, $1.215 million contract. There is no guaranteed money, no signing bonus, and no workout bonus.

If he makes the 53-man roster, he will carry a cap hit of $1.075 million. Roberts has earned a little less than three million dollars over his four seasons in the league.

This season could potentially be the best payday of his career.

2026 Preview

People in Atlanta truly believed that Roberts was having a breakout season before the injury that ended his season.

Throughout his four years, his 2025 performance was the best of his career and could have signaled a turn towards the promise that he had entering his rookie campaign back in 2022.

He will have no time to waste in New York. He will need to show not only his ability to stop the run, but that he can be the penetrator the Giants need on the interior to get pressure on the quarterback.

That is likely the only way he makes this team. Currently, the Giants have a gang of interior defensive linemen who should be formidable against the run.

However, there are not a lot of names on the inside that can rush the passer. In fact, it is a second-year defensive tackle. Darius Alexander and former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Chauncey Golston are the only players who have shown the ability to be consistent disruptors against the pass on the inside.

There are 11 healthy defensive linemen looking to find their way onto this active roster. With the bevy of outside linebacker/edge rusher types who will likely gobble up many of the roster spots, they need to find other ways to stand out.

Every other player seems to come with a question mark surrounding their ability to be an effective interior rusher: that is where Roberts can really make his presence felt on this defensive line. It is likely his only opportunity to make the team.

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