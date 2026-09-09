Giants Secondary Ready for Challenge of Slowing Down Cowboys' Receiving Duo

The New York Giants must be tired of hearing that they are the little brother to their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

Yes, the Cowboys, who enter the 2026 NFL season holding a comfortable 78-48-2 advantage in the all-time series against Big Blue. Trim that heated history down to the past decade, and Dallas's record in the biannual division duel still sits at a dominant 16-2 since the start of 2017.

Even when the Giants have shown flashes of being able to hang with Jerry Jones's team, it wasn't enough in Week 2 last year. New York, led by then-starter Russell Wilson, ran up a massive 506 total yards, including 450 aerial and four touchdowns, on the Cowboys' defense, but still came up one play short in a crushing 40-37 overtime loss.

With the franchise ready to host the Cowboys for the season opener on Sunday, it feels like no better moment to change the narrative than in head coach John Harbaugh's first regular-season game under the primetime lights in East Rutherford.

Finally slaying the dragon with the star on its helmet will require a lot from the Giants, including the retooled defensive secondary doing its part in figuring out how to slow down the Cowboys' dynamic receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens from wreaking havoc on the field.

Beating Cowboys' Receivers with Giant Physicality

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (18) catches a pass for a two point conversion as Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II applies coverage during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

One member of the Giants' secondary who understands the challenge that lies in competing with the Cowboys' pair of All-Pro pass catchers and how to limit their impact is veteran cornerback Greg Newsome II.

"That's a cornerback's dream: to go against the best," Newsome said about facing the Cowboys offense following a team practice on Wednesday.

"If you want to be the best and that's what we want to be this season, why not showcase it in Week 1? I'm super excited for the challenge, and my guys will be ready."

The Giants have certainly seen one of the league's most potent offenses in their divisional foe, as the Cowboys have held court within the top seven huddles four of the past five seasons. Two of those years saw first-place finishes and Dallas outscoring their opponents by as high as 194 points, the most since 1968.

While they could do some damage on the ground, the bulk of the Cowboys' offensive production came from the hands of Lamb and Pickens, who each hauled in over 1,077 yards, and combined for 12 touchdowns last season.

Both names have thrived in their select matchups with the Giants. Lamb has torched them to the tune of 71 catches for 975 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games, including four with over 100 receiving yards. Pickens, meanwhile, has 10 catches for 151 yards and a score in his three faceoffs.

What neither player has had to contend much with is a more physically sound defense that the Giants are now looking to implement under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Newsome, being the type of defender that thrives in that scheme, knows the key will be tightening up their press coverage from the very first snap and making the Cowboys' duo earn every yard in front of them.

"I've played against Pickens in the AFC North a lot. And then obviously, CeeDee, somebody that obviously I’ve played against him as well," Newsome said.

"My job is simple. Don't let them catch the ball. Don't give up any explosive plays. When they do catch the ball, make them feel it and tackle. Definitely two great receivers, but we'll be ready."

Pickens is likely going to be the player against whom Newsome will spar against most of the evening, and there is no better first matchup for him than a familiar face he has enjoyed battling with.

Newsome and Pickens will line up across from one another for their sixth all-time meeting, with the first five happening between 2022 and 2024 when both were members of the Browns and Steelers.

In those matchups, the pesky Newsome has been able to get the upper hand on Pickens and pull him away from his game more than a few times.

That defensive success has often led to infamous quarrels between the two veterans that might resurface on Sunday night if the Giants' press coverage can thwart the Cowboys' offensive output early.

As the first game of the season, it could help the Harbaugh-led Giants get off on the right foot, and Newsome understands he can't make it all about reignited old beef with the other side.

He knows his job, and that of the entire secondary, is simple if they want to help the team start 1-0: shut down Pickens and Lamb and don't let the Cowboys have the same passing parties that have become a staple of recent meetings with their division rivals.

Newsome and company sound like they're ready for the task at hand.

"I'm super excited," Newsome said. "Like I said, going against a really good receiver, I’m always super excited. Obviously, we’ve played against each other a lot, and I'm super excited for the challenge. I'll be ready."

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