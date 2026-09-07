Giants to Sign Veteran DL Dean Lowry to Practice Squad

The New York Giants are planning to sign defensive lineman Dean Lowry to their practice squad, fulfilling general manager Joe Schoen’s statement last week about adding another defensive lineman.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the pending move.

Lowry, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft by the Green Bay Packers out of Northwestern.

He played for Green Bay until the 2022 season, then spent one year with the Minnesota Vikings and the last two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, missing the 2025 season due to an ACL tear he suffered in training camp that summer.

Lowry has appeared in 132 regular-season games with 85 starts and has 271 career tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, one interception, and five fumble recoveries.

The 32-year-old Lowry offers position versatility as a 5-technique rotational pass rusher or as a 3-technique in an odd front. He posted a career-best 5.0 sacks in 2021 with the Packers in a season in which he started all 17 games and had four pass breakups that year as well.

The Giants will have to trim someone from their practice squad once the Lowry signing is official.

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