Giants Sign Jihad Ward to Bolster Pass Rush After Brian Burns Injury

The New York Giants , who are looking to boost their pass rush after losing outside linebacker Brian Burns for the rest of the season, are signing defensive lineman Jihad Ward off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, a source confirmed.

Ward, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, is a 10-year veteran who was originally drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Ward is no stranger to the Giants and their coaches. In addition to playing two seasons (2022 and 2023) for the Giants, he was with Giants head coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore from 2019 through 2020 and again with Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson in Tennessee last year.

During Ward's two seasons with the Giants, he appeared in 34 games with 20 starts for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's defense and posted 67 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and 8.0 sacks, five of those sacks (a career high) coming in 2023.

To make room for Ward on the 53-man roster, the Giants released defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

Giants Re-Sign QB Jake Haener to Practice Squad

New York Giants quarterback Jake Haener | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have re-signed quarterback Jake Haener to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Harbaugh told reporters earlier this week that he wasn't certain who would be the team's QB2 behind starter Jameis Winston.

Still, it's hard to envision that role going to anyone but Haener while new quarterback J.J. McCarthy gets up to speed on the team's playbook.

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