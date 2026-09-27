Brian Burns Exits Giants' Win Over Titans With Knee Injury, Set for MRI

For the second week in a row, the New York Giants are keeping their fingers crossed that a key starter's injury doesn't turn out to be season-ending.

This week, outside linebacker Brian Burns , who missed all of practice this week because of a left ankle injury suffered in the Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, was active for the team’s Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Burns, limited to pass-rush downs, appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his right knee while trying to charge into the offensive backfield during the Giants’ 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Burns’ knee appeared to buckle underneath him with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

He lay on the ground, angrily pounding his fist into the MetLife Stadium turf before leaving the field with a noticeable limp, trying to do so under his own power while being flanked by offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Andrew Thomas.

Burns then disappeared into the Giants locker room with trainers and was set to undergo an MRI on Sunday night to determine the extent of his injury, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

“There is some hope there, but we won't know until we see the MRI,” Harbaugh added.

Long-Term Injury to Burns Would be Devastating to Giants

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during player introductions before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns’ activation for Week 3 came as a surprise to many, but the 28-year-old, who has yet to miss a game since coming to the Giants in a trade and who has only missed three games in his NFL career, was not about to be denied a chance to be with his teammates.

Burns, who has yet to record a sack this season, remains one of the Giants’ most valuable defenders. Whether playing an integral role in the team’s pass rush or helping stop the run, the veteran defender would leave a palpable void in New York’s front seven if absent for an extended period.

If Burns remains out of action, Kayvon Thibodeaux, who started Sunday’s game in place of Burns, will see a larger role moving forward.

Patrick Ricard Suffers Facial Laceration, Adding to Giants’ Extensive Injury List

Fullback Patrick Ricard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh also revealed that fullback Patrick Ricard suffered a deep laceration to his nose during the second half of New York’s Week 3 win.

“It's really unbelievable, all the way through, like deep,” Harbaugh said. “I don't know what happened. Maybe someone got their hand in his face mask.”

It’s unknown at this time if Ricard’s injury will keep him out of next week’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

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